RED OAK — The Hawks can now party like it’s 1982, because that was the last time they won an outright district football championship.

Quarterback Joshua Ervin passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, C.J. Palmer and Coby Cavil added a pair of scores each, and the Hawks (9-1, 7-0) put the icing on their District 6-5A (II) title on Thursday night with a 48-13 victory over the Seagoville Dragons at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

The Hawks now await the outcome of Friday’s regular-season-ending action in District 5-5A (II) to find out who will be traveling to Red Oak for the bi-district round. Cleburne would be the opponent if the Yellow Jackets beat Burleson, but Burleson and Everman are also possibilities.

Seagoville (7-3, 5-2) will travel to Burleson Centennial for its bi-district game.

Ervin finished 11-of-16 passing for 164 yards, hitting Cavil for both scores. Cavil caught five passes for95 yards.

Palmer ran 12 times for 130 yards and his pair of TDs, and Zach Sanders and Raymond Gay II also carried for a touchdown apiece for Red Oak.

The Hawks opened the scoring with two quick touchdowns just 24 seconds apart. Ervin passed to Cavil from 26 yards for their first hookup with 5:48 left in the first quarter to closeout the first Hawk possession. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Amarion Craddock intercepted a Seagoville pass, and Gay followed with a 24-yard end around to make it 14-0.

After Ervin passed to Cavil for a 48-yard scoring play seconds into the second quarter, Seagoville got on the scoreboard with a 7-yard run by Eric Hall. But Red Oak quickly answered on Ervin’s 64-yard run, and the score at the half was 28-7.

Palmer then got into the act to start the third quarter by breaking a 68-yard run, then Palmer followed with a short run and Sanders’ 11-yard carry late in the third quarter made it 48-7, basically ending the night for the Hawks’ starters.