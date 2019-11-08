Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball hosted the Dallas Christian College Crusaders in a Tuesday night contest at the Schaffer Center at SAGU. SAGU (2-0, 0-0) cruised to victory over DCC (0-3, 0-0) by a score of 122-60.

The Lions had six players reach double figure scoring. Junior Joshua Kashila scored 20 total points to lead the Lions, and senior Kentton Williams had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

SAGU controlled the paint with a 36-18 scoring advantage and 53 to 36 rebounding advantage.

SAGU had 62 bench points. Junior Jacob Rainey scored 11 points off the bench, as the crowd chanted his name.

The Lions shot 44-of-85 (51%) from the field and let it fly from deep making 16 3-point field goals.

With 18:59 in remaining in the first half Kentton Williams connected on the first SAGU basket to tie the game 2-2. The “Texas Snowstorm” ensued and the fans were in a frenzy.

With 15:54 remaining the Lions and Crusaders were battling back and forth with the Lions hold a 9-7 advantage.

Over the next five minutes the Lions put together a 20-9 run to open things up.

By halftime the SAGU lead had ballooned to 23 (56-33).

The 13:41 mark in the second half was pivotal point for DCC. Eli Barth fouled out of the game. He and D’Aaron Davis came into the game as the Crusaders’ leading scorers with 23 PPG. Davis had four fouls of his own at that point.

SAGU poured it on, closing the game on a 45-17 run which was filled with a barrage of 3-pointers and a couple of electrifying dunks.

SAGU will play Arlington Baptist University on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Sheaffer Center Gym on the campus of SAGU.