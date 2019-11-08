GRAND PRAIRIE — In the end, the 2019 football season came to a quiet, peaceful end for the Waxahachie Indians at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl on Thursday night.

The Indians took the initial lead in the first quarter, but playoff-bound South Grand Prairie tightened up on defense and pulled away, defeating the Indians, 30-3.

Waxahachie finishes the season 2-8 overall and 1-6 in District 7-6A, a one-game improvement over a year ago.

Crisanto Perez booted a 31-yard field goal at the 7:26 mark of the opening quarter, capping a 66-yard drive and giving the Indians a 3-0 lead. But after that, the Indians never penetrated the SGP 30-yard line the rest of the night.

The Warriors defense held the Indians to just 161 yards and seven first downs on the night. In his final high school football game, senior quarterback DJ Hollywood was 12-of-24 for just 92 yards.

Elijah Martinez led Waxahachie in rushing with 25 yards on seven carries and Kieran Page caught four passes for 32 yards. Junior Brandon Hawkins Jr., the team’s leading receiver with more than 1,000 yards on the season, had only two catches for eight yards, both on the opening drive.

After Perez’s field goal, the Indians forced a punt but had to punt the ball back to the Wariors, and they drove 70 yards on seven plays, with Drake Logan passing to Titus Jackson for a 19-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving SGP the lead for good at 7-3.

Late in the half, the Warriors mounted another drive. This time the WHS defense made a stand, sacking Logan for a loss of 7, but with seconds left in the first half, Luis Cruz’s 27-yard field goal made it 10-3 at intermission.

Still with a chance to tie the score, the Indians tried one final time to put something together on offense as they strung together a pair of first downs, but the drive petered out at the SGP 30. After a pass and six straight runs, the Warriors increased their lead to 16-3 on Jackson’s 11-yard run.

Backup quarterback Sean Stegall relieved Logan in the fourth quarter and called his own number on TD runs of 10 and 21 yards down the stretch, rounding out the final verdict for SGP.

The Indians will graduate 19 seniors but will have a talented group of returning players in 2020 who are now juniors.