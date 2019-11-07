Wedgeworth Elementary has a new principal.

The Waxahachie Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hire of long-time educator Tim Day, Monday.

Day was most recently the director of special programs with the Red Oak Independent School District – a post he held since 2013.

“I am thrilled to be in Waxahachie ISD as the principal of Wedgeworth Elementary,” said Mr. Day in a press release, Monday. “Wedgeworth has a great reputation for excellence in education, and I am so excited to get to know the students and staff in the coming weeks.”

Day, who started the job on Tuesday, is expected to guide the school of 682 students and 48 teachers with more than 20 years of experience in education. His career began as a fifth-grade mathematics teacher. Wearing several hats, he also served as a campus administrator before moving to central administration.

“Mr. Day’s strong instructional background and past experience as a principal make him a great fit for Wedgeworth,” said Executive Director of Elementary Learning Lisa Mott in the press release. “We are excited for the year ahead with Mr. Day and the fantastic staff already in place at Wedgeworth.”

The new principal, raised in Brazil, is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese. With Wedgeworth’s designation as a bilingual campus, Day is seen as a fitting choice to lead the institution.

The leadership, however, is an all-new team with assistant principals J. Lance Bray and Jessica Nelson also being recent hires, but they both previously worked as teachers at other schools within the district.

Wedgeworth’s outgoing principal, Lynda Solis, has been named the district’s new bilingual director. She will oversee the district’s bilingual, dual language and ESL programs.