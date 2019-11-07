Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-6) made it clear he was opposed to any impeachment proceeding against President Trump.

The 6th District representative voted Oct. 31 against House Resolution 660 (H.Res.660) – a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“I strongly oppose this resolution that endorses an unfair, unjust process to impeach the duly elected President of the United States,” said Wright in a Nov. 1 press release. “The Democrats finally realized that there has been far too little transparency in this inquiry so far, but this resolution still fails to provide the Republicans and the Administration with the same due process rights that have been afforded in past impeachment proceedings. All this resolution does is grant Adam Schiff the power to be the prosecutor, judge, and jury.”

The resolution, sponsored by Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), was nonetheless approved by a vote of 232-196. No Republican voted in favor of it. Creating a surprise, two Democrats joined Republicans in voting against it - Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.).

H.Res.660 outlines the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against the president, allowing specific House committees to continue investigating a whistleblower complaint alleging that the president sought to pressure the Ukraine government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by investigating Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden.

Wright dismissed the impeachment inquiry as “partisan politics,” adding that there is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president.

“Impeachment is the House’s most solemn and serious responsibility and should not be undertaken haphazardly by partisan politics,” the press release continued. “Up to this point, I have seen nothing in the depositions, or otherwise, that would warrant an impeachment inquiry. Before he even stepped into the Oval Office, Democrats presumed President Trump guilty until proven innocent…”

The freshman congressman announced, over the summer, plans to seek a second term despite being diagnosed with lung cancer. With chemotherapy, he said the prognosis has been positive.