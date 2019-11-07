The Waxahachie Independent School District received a donation of nearly 100 pumpkins after a local company got wind that some students could not afford the fall and Halloween favorite needed to complete their art projects.

Aspen Community Development, a land development company, was approached by the husband of third-grade Wedgeworth Elementary teacher Erica Brown after the company hosted the recently concluded Pumpkin Hach which opened in Waxahachie on Oct. 4 with nearly 1,000 pumpkins for sale.

“When I heard some students could not afford pumpkins for their school projects, I knew Aspen Community Development had to step in,” said Aspen Community Development President Scott Pendery in an Oct. 30 press release.

Wedgeworth students used the pumpkins to create their favorite storybook characters.

“Students had so much fun creating and writing about their character,” Brown told Aspen. “We are so appreciative of Aspen Community Development for their continued investment in our students. Anything that is donated to our schools is something that families and teachers don’t have to purchase, which is a blessing.”

The good deed reportedly inspired a Felty Elementary parent to also inquire about pumpkins for fifth-grade students who also had pumpkin projects.

Felty fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Summers had her students compare the effects of dropping different sized pumpkins into sand.

“We wanted each child to be able to do this experiment,” Summers told Aspen. “With this generous gift, all of our students will get a chance to participate and take a pumpkin home.”

Pumpkin carving began in Scotland and Ireland with the carving of turnip lanterns, according to history books. Today, it is a multi-million dollar industry. Many schools implement pumpkin carving projects during the Fall as a way to celebrate Halloween and keep students engaged.

“We are thankful for everything Aspen Community Development is doing to make Waxahachie a better place and grateful for the ways they are supporting Waxahachie ISD,” a district spokesperson told Aspen.