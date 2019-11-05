ENNIS — Senior Hailey Hunt led the way with 15 kills, 21 digs and five service aces as the Red Oak volleyball team advanced to the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 win against Mesquite Poteet on Monday night.

Carley Rushing had 17 assists and 10 digs in the sweep for the No. 1-seeded Lady Hawks. Senior Katelyn Malone added seven kills, Zanobia Willis recorded four blocks, and Abbie Pevehouse and Cammie Oliphant had three aces each, with Pevehouse also making 10 digs.

The Lady Hawks (33-10) will take on the winner of Tuesday’s bi-district match between Lindale and Tyler John Tyler this weekend at a site and time to be determined.

Other Ellis County teams were scheduled to swing into playoff action on Tuesday night: Waxahachie (37-12) vs. Lake Highlands at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas’ Sprague Athletic Complex in Class 6A Region I; Ennis vs. North Forney at 7 p.m. in Kaufman in 5A Region II; Midlothian Heritage (24-17-1) against Robinson at 8 p.m. at Corsicana in the 4A Region III bracket; Maypearl (32-9) vs. Malakoff (27-18) in 3A Region II; and Avalon vs. Gholson at Penelope in 1A Region II.

5A Region II

Midlothian d. Poteet 3-0

FERRIS — Midlothian swept Mesquite Poteet 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 on Monday night.

No stats were available for MHS as of press time. Poteet finishes the year at 24-20 after beating Kaufman in a tiebreaker match last Friday.

The Panthers (24-17) will take on Greenville in an area-round pairing on Thursday. Greenville (28-14) beat Longview Pine Tree in their playoff match in Mineola on Monday night.

4A Region III

China Spring d. Life 3-0

WEST — Life Waxahachie battled China Spring for three sets before falling 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 on Monday night.

The Lady Mustangs end their year after a third-place finish in District 17-4A and a No. 3 playoff seeding.

China Spring (27-14) moves on and will face Fairfield in the area round on Thursday night in Blooming Grove. Fairfield beat Center on Monday in their bi-district matchup.

2A Region II

Valley Mills d. Italy 3-0

HILLSBORO — Italy fought hard for three sets before finally succumbing to Valley Mills 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 on Monday night.

Italy finished the season as District 13-2A runner-up.

Valley Mills will take on Tuesday night’s Bremond-Riesel winner later this week in the area round.