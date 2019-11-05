The Ballinger Ministerial Alliance received a special donation for the support of the Back Pack Program from the 4-H Club of Runnels County. Several individuals among the members of 4-H contributed their time to raising these funds. Mason Cave presented the check for the 4-H Club, along with Even Cave, Amber Cave, Judy White, Avery Flanagan, Benjamin Flanagan, Maliegha Flanagan and Matt Minzenmayer who participated in the fund drive.

The BMA Back Pack Program began a number of years ago. Churches in Ballinger have provided funds to pay for the cost of food from the Abilene Food Bank. The effort is coordinated with the Ballinger Elementary School. This is a community project to meet the needs of our children at Ballinger Elementary.