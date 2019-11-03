KATY — Eliz Markowitz is the only Democrat along with six Republicans running in a special election Tuesday for state representative from a booming, prosperous stretch of the increasingly diverse suburbs in Fort Bend County southwest of Houston.

The winner gets to serve out the unexpired term of state Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, representing House District 28. With little likelihood that the House will meet in session anytime next year, the real reason to run is to get a leg up for election to a full term in 2020.

"We're essentially campaigning for a lame duck seat," said Ali Hasanali, a Democratic political strategist active in the Fort Bend Young Democrats. "There is no legislative session. Whoever is elected has absolutely no importance in terms of creating policy. It’s all about the big race in 2020."

And yet, the stakes Tuesday couldn’t be higher, with both statewide and national implications,

If Markowitz should clear 50% of the vote, which seems unlikely, she would be a national Democratic hero, proof that there is nothing idle about the talk of turning Texas blue.

If she makes the runoff, as seems more likely with six Republicans in the race, she will light the fuse for an even more frantic campaign — where, one-on-one with a Republican, she would be a decided underdog.

And, if she fails to make the runoff, Democrats in Texas would find themselves in the deflating circumstance of having to explain what went wrong to Texas volunteers and national donors.

According to an analysis of early voters provided to the American-Statesman by Keir Murray, a Houston-based Democratic consultant, the best guess is that Markowitz will run in the low 30s, which would seem to be enough support to force a runoff.

While the voting age population of the district is less than half Anglo, 69% of early voters were white and 71% were 50 or older, Murray found.

Altogether, according to Murray, 57% of early votes were probably cast by Republicans, 26% by Democrats, 13% by those with divided loyalties and 4% by those without enough voting history to tell.

Moving the needle

With a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, Markowitz — a trainer, instructor and writer with the Princeton Review — could have gravitated to academia.

Instead, in 2018 she ran for a seat on the State Board of Education. She lost by 19 percentage points, but, she tells audiences, "we moved the needle from 33% to 41% (support) as a one-woman show."

And Eliz, as she is known, with the accent on the "E," found politics a good match for her emotive, expressive personality.

On the first day of voting at the biggest early voting site, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library in Katy, Markowitz greeted her three chief rivals — businessman Gary Gates, former Fulshear City Council Member Teresa Krenek and Dr. Anna Allred — with hugs.

"Hey, great to meet you; everyone gets a hug," Markowitz, who thought it was their first meeting, told Allred.

Allred told Markowitz they had met when she was campaigning for the State Board of Education.

"Awesome memory," said Markowitz.

"Well, you are unique," said Allred.

"I’ll take that," Markowitz replied.

By a fluke of timing, Markowitz now finds herself on the field of battle at a pivotal moment — when a single special election to one of 150 Texas House seats is being viewed as an early preview of what’s to come in 2020.

"I think this is the most important election in the state of Texas and one of the most important probably in the whole country," said Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democrat running for the U.S. House in the 22nd Congressional District, which overlaps with Texas House District 28.

In 2018, Kulkarni, a former diplomat whose father was an immigrant from India and whose mother traces her ancestry to Sam Houston, came within 5 percentage points of defeating U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land, even as Fort Bend County was electing Democrats Brian Middleton, who is African American, as district attorney, and K.P. George, and Indian immigrant, as county judge.

Cari Marshall of Austin, who built a statewide network of contacts as a full-time volunteer on Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, is spearheading an effort, funded by Blue Action Democrats, that began as a club in Southwest Austin, to flip 17 House seats that Democrats lost by fewer than 10 points in 2018, including nine where O’Rourke won.

Using voter registration technology developed by Jeremy Smith in Austin, her group sent out 10,000 already filled out voter registration forms, simply requiring signatures, and addressed and stamped envelopes to citizens in District 28, and then followed up with the 5,000 most likely to be Democrats. The group also sent 12,000 get-out-to-vote postcards.

"All the noodles are going to have to be thrown at the wall to see what sticks and what works and what’s going to make the heavy lifting happen next year," Marshall said.

The centerpiece of Markowitz’s campaign was knocking on nearly 60,000 doors, which campaigns consider the most effective engagement with potential voters.

Markowitz had already intended to challenge Zerwas before he announced last summer that he was stepping down. But Zerwas, who won reelection by 8.4 points in 2018 after three cycles without an opponent, would have been a tough mark. Elected seven times, Zerwas, an anesthesiologist who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, was a pillar of the House, respected on both sides of the aisle. (He has not endorsed a successor, saying all the Republicans are friends and supporters.)

But when he stepped down to become the University of Texas System’s vice chancellor for health affairs, Zerwas created an opening that Democrats could not ignore if they were serious about picking up nine seats and gaining control of the House ahead of redistricting in 2021.

"It's a moderately Republican district," said Rice University political scientist Mark Jones. "But if the Democrats are actually going to flip the House in 2020, they're going to need to at least win a couple of districts like HD 28. They are going to have to win two or three districts that are not ruby red but are not purple either, but are pink."

After losing races for county judge and district attorney in 2018, Fort Bend Republicans are not taking Markowitz’s campaign lightly.

Linda Howell, who chairs the county GOP, recently wrote to Fort Bend Republicans that "this is our Alamo and we will defend it."

"I just feel like you just have to stand your ground. And that was my thought behind it. We have a Republican history," she said.

Howell said the strong Republican turnout in early voting suggests fretting about the GOP field being too large was unnecessary.

"That is one of the advantages of having these six people out there working," she said. "They’re driving people out there to vote, so for everyone who thought that this was a negative, you can also see how this can work."

"I don’t think she’s going to take it this go-round," GOP candidate Allred said of Markowitz. "I don’t think we’re turning blue. So we’re guaranteed a runoff, and we’ll just let the best man or woman from the Republican Party go forward."

Fundraising prowess

Most of Markowitz’s fundraising came in the month that ended Oct. 26, when she raised nearly $300,000, far more than her Republican rivals — though Gates, who owns 7,500 apartment units, is self-funding and has spent more than a half-million dollars on the campaign.

Markowitz’s campaign finance report listed $25,000 from the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee; $25,000 from the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, piloted by former President Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Eric Holder; $22,500 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee; $20,000 from Annie’s List; and $10,000 from Texans for Insurance Reform, which says it backs candidates "who aren’t afraid to stand up to the insurance industry."

She also received $20,000 from the Future Now Fund and $10,000 from Flippable, both of which focus on flipping state legislatures and are keenly interested in Texas.

The biggest lift, however, came from Forward Majority, a super PAC also focused on state legislative races.

Forward Majority spent $2.2 million across 20 districts in Texas in 2018, when Democrats picked up a dozen seats in the state House, and is launching another big Texas effort in 2020 — starting with $200,000 spent on mailers and digital and cable ads in HD 28 focused on health care and education.

"I think it’s fair to say that Texas would prove to be the most strategic state for redistricting in 2021, not only because it’s already one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, but it’s also set to gain multiple new congressional seats as a result of the new census," said Ben Wexler-Waite, Forward Majority’s communications director. "We’re trying to put an end to gerrymandering across the country, and Texas is central to our strategy."

The special election is also the first test for state Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, who first won office in a special election and who spent Saturday going door to door in HD 28. Israel is also a founding member of the House LGBTQ Caucus, and she said she has been letting activists know that "Dr. Markowitz is running as an openly gay candidate."

‘A prime opportunity’

On the last Sunday before the start of early voting, Markowitz addressed Katy Democrats.

"This is a prime opportunity," she declared in her fit-to-burst cadence. "Y’all, we are running the campaign based on honesty, integrity, diversity and inclusion, which is something that HD 28 has never had before.

"But now is the time for a little bit of background in HD 28," she said. "In 2012, when Obama ran, he lost by 30 points. Four years later, when Hillary ran, she lost by 10 points. Just last year when Beto ran, he lost by just under 3 points.

"And if we were to extrapolate that trend line out, you know what's going to happen in 16 days?" she exclaimed.

At a Sunday brunch that morning before a small gathering of South Asian voters at a home in Richmond, Markowitz delivered her basic spiel about doing away with high-stakes state testing of public school students and investing in education and health care.

Chris Busby, the campaign’s outreach director, had each of the dozen people present take out their smartphones and download a campaign app that allows them to send information about Markowitz to select contacts.

Hasanali said Fort Bend Democrats are building something that could pay dividends there and elsewhere.

"How do you build a coalition among a lot of heterogeneous groups? How do you get them to focus and work together?" Hasanali said. "That's something Republicans never have to worry about."

In front of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Gates offered a similar assessment of the new politics of Fort Bend and of Texas.

"It’s going to be a battle, no longer lopsided," Gates said. "What has changed in this district is new immigrants, and maybe, in my view, we don’t understand all those issues, that they’re voting Democratic because maybe they just feel that that’s the way in their community they’re supposed to vote.

"So one of my battles is to try to reach out. Because I don't think the Republican Party is giving enough attention and credence to it," Gates said.

"We are really just a party of one race. And you see that by and large," said Gates, who has adopted Hispanic and black children. "When I show up at a Republican event, we usually double the diversity."

Whatever happens Tuesday, the campaign for HD 28 will continue through next November, when President Donald Trump will be back on the ballot and control of the Texas House is really on the line.

"If Democrats even make it to a runoff, get close, if they can get a solid showing, that's a good sign," said Hasanali, who believes time is on their side.