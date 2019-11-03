Dear Readers: For today's sound on, I'd like to take a minute to acknowledge those who go out of their way to rescue and adopt homeless animals. They go out in all kinds of weather, sometimes at danger to themselves, and use their time, money and energy to save a life. If they can't keep the animal, they find a shelter that will care for the cat or dog, or find someone who will foster or adopt it.

It's the love of animals that motivates them because there really is no other reward, except the joy of seeing a struggling animal survive and thrive.

The best way to help animals is to have your pets neutered or spayed. Remember, when you adopt a pet, you make it part of your family. If you wouldn't chain your kids up in the yard or abandon them on a lonely road, make them drink dirty water or forget to feed them, then don't do that to your furry family member. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Here are some suggestions on what to do with an old wedding dress:

* You can dye it and use again.

* Have it shortened and wear it on your anniversary.

* Have a wedding dress party for ladies only.

* Save it for your daughter to wear someday.

-- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I'm having a debate with my husband about storing wine. What are some of the do's and don'ts? -- Wynona D., Evansville, Ind.

Wynona, a wine rack sitting on a kitchen counter might look cool, but actually, wine should not be stored in the warmest room in the house, where heat can ruin the wine's taste. You also need to keep the bottles still, with no vibrations, so on top of the refrigerator is a no-no. Overall, wines need to be kept in a cool, dry place with little or no sunlight. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: If someone you know is thinking of adding a person to the deed on their home, they should stop and think. First, it should never be done without the legal advice and assistance of a lawyer. Once you add someone, it's very difficult to remove the person from your deed. If he or she has financial troubles later, a claim can be made against part or all of your house. Some states allow the other person to sell the share of ownership to a total stranger. My husband and I discovered all this the hard way. -- Brenda and Doug in Florida

Dear Heloise: Moisturizers are actually designed to keep moisture in the skin, not necessarily to add moisture. The main function of any moisturizer is to keep your skin from drying out. It does that by retaining water in the outer layer of your skin, which helps it maintain a dewy look. And today, many moisturizers also include sunblock to help protect against skin cancer. When selecting a moisturizer, always look for one that is fragrance-free. -- Karen G., Concord, N.H.

