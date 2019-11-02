WAXAHACHIE — The “world’s most influential leadership expert” is making his way back to Ellis County. John C. Maxwell — a number one New York Times bestselling author — will return to the top-tier leadership event of the year.

A trio of business partners featured the leadership guru at the first-ever WX Leaders Summit last year when he discussed “Beyond Success.”

“To say that we are excited to host John Maxwell in our community is an understatement,” stated Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce President Sandy King. “Not only is he coming with all new content, it is perfectly relevant to our community right now as we stand on the brink of our own ‘Leadershift’.”

That’s right, the 2019 conference will focus on a brand-new philosophy, “Leadershift.”

This concept helps leaders gain the ability and willingness to make leadership changes that will positively enhance their organizational and personal growth.

Maxwell does this by sharing the 11 shifts he made over the course of his long and successful leadership career. Each shift changed his trajectory and set him up for new and exciting achievements, ultimately strengthening and sustaining his leadership abilities and making him the admired leadership expert he is today.

Among those leadershifts are the “Adaptive Shift from Plan A to Option A,” the “Production Shift from Ladder Climbing to Ladder Building,” and the “Influence Shift from Positional Authority to Moral Authority.”

Maxwell will provide specific guidance to audience members about how to make these shifts in their own lives. Each one requires them to change the way they think, act and ultimately lead so they can be successful in a world that never remains the same.

The seminar will be broken down into three sessions that include Maxwell’s take on “Leadershift.” Session two will be comprised of a question and answer period where Maxwell will tackle important questions from top leaders and influencers in the Ellis County community. The final 45 minutes will focus on “building hope for change.”

With a vision to strengthen the leadership culture in North Texas, Ellis County leaders invite other leaders around the area to invest in quality development through networking partnerships, turn-key business solutions and transformative learning opportunities both personally and professionally.

“I am encouraged that so many great leaders in our community want to focus not just on how they can grow their organizations and their bottom lines, but how they can grow and impact the people they lead, influence, and serve,” stated local business owner and WX Summit partner, John Houston. “That’s what makes this event and Ellis County so special; the heart of the leaders, as it’s about people and not just the products or services we offer.”

Last year’s WX Leadership Summit attracted people from all over the metroplex, from nearly 100 H-E-B grocery employees to the entire DFW Airport police force. The Beyond Success event nearly sold out the 1,200-seat venue.

“We received many testimonies from attendees who were moved by the content Mr. Maxwell provided,” King said. “It was a magical day for Ellis County.”

The second annual WX Leaders Summit will be held on Nov. 13 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Waxahachie Civic Center, located at 2000 Civic Center Lane in Waxahachie. Tickets can be purchased for $35 at http://www.wxleadership.com. For more information, visit the Facebook page @WXLeadersSummit.