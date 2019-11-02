Waxahachie's Old-Fashioned Singing Project is closing the 2019 season of their acclaimed staged musical "Heaven's Front Porch" with an "on the road" production at Agape Baptist Church in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.

"This is the first time we've replaced one of our local shows with an on-the-road appearance," said the show's creative director R. G. Huff. "We (have) taken the show out of town several times, but those appearances have been in addition to our regular season. This time we're replacing one of our usual fall weekends at the Chautauqua Auditorium with the one at Agape Baptist Church in Fort Worth where one of our singers, Cheri Jordan, is an active member."

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of Waxahachie's Old Fashioned Singing Project, a special two-weekend festival event is planned for March 20-21 and March 27-28, 2020. These special shows will be held at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendar Park, the venue that has housed the productions for the past nine years.

"Because we wanted to draw as much attention as possible to our Tenth Anniversary Festival in March, we scheduled this trip to Fort Worth for our fall concert location," Huff continued. "We are so excited that this little non-profit has succeeded for ten years; to celebrate that fact, we are pouring a lot of emphasis into the March concerts."

The presentation of "Heaven's Front Porch" at Agape Baptist Church in Fort Worth will be free to the public; a love offering will be taken to support the project's ministry of preserving the traditions of congregational singing as it happened in the American south prior to 1950.

The address for Agape Baptist Church is 3900 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76116.

For more information about the project, the Fort Worth concert or the spring Tenth Anniversary Festival, visit http://WaxaOFS.com.