The Board of Daniel’s Den and Samaritan House, our Ellis County crisis and transitional housing ministry, would like to thank the many community supporters who spoke on our behalf to the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a proposed move to 512 College St.

We withdrew our petition to have the property rezoned when the property owner made other arrangements.

Daniel’s Den was established in 1996 to provide short-term crisis housing for people in need of temporary shelter. Clients for Daniel’s Den need overnight housing, transportation to the major homeless shelters in Dallas, or bus tickets to destinations where they have family and/or work. The calls for this assistance usually come from the Waxahachie Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, or local churches.

The mission of Daniel’s Den grew to help single mothers, single women, and legally married families gain life skills to escape the cycle of homelessness. This part of Daniel’s Den is called Samaritan House.

While Daniel’s Den is focused on short-term crisis needs, Samaritan House provides a residential environment to assist clients escape homelessness. By the numbers, the largest group to whom Samaritan House ministers are children of mothers in our program. $25 per day meets the housing, child care, and transportation needs of one child.

The average stay of Samaritan House clients is six months. They must seek employment, pass random drug tests, abide by rules approved by the Board of Directors and participate in programs offered by Samaritan House that help them gain skills to escape homelessness. These programs include budgeting, parenting classes, and Celebrate Recovery groups. Eighty-three percent of clients who enter Samaritan House and complete its programs are employed and able to move into an apartment or house at the end of their time with us.

The Waxahachie Police Department works closely with Director Joy Ranton so that all clients, both transitional and crisis, are background checked. Clients living in the Samaritan House must also be drug-free and accept random drug testing.

The Board of Daniel’s Den/Samaritan House is delighted to tell you we are going to build a new facility. We are very excited about this and eager to fundraise $300,000 needed for our new facility to help sustain the dream of transforming lives in Ellis County!

We invite you to like us on Facebook: @danielsdenelliscounty.

The Ellis County Homeless Coalition’s Pie Palooza on Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church from 2 to 6 p.m. will support our ministry. Also, we are excited to participate in Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Launched in 2012 as a charitable answer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail shopping days, #Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement to encourage giving and celebrate generosity. The goal of this initiative is to transform how people participate in giving all year round.

Our goal for this event is $20,000. You can give online through Facebook or by check to Daniel’s Den, 507 W. Jefferson, Waxahachie, TX 75165. If you would like to know more, please visit our website: www.danielsdenelliscounty.org.

Rev. Marcia Hagee for the Board of Directors of Daniel’s Den/Samaritan House



