All season long, despite the mounting losses, the Waxahachie Indians have shown that they are a team that can rise up and put a scare into opponents every once in a while.

On Friday night, a day after Halloween, the Indians did more than just scare somebody.

This time, it was the Hachie defense that put forth an inspired effort in holding playoff-bound Mansfield Summit to less than 200 yards of total offense with two interceptions, and the Indians came away with a 10-6 upset victory on Senior Night at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Indians fell behind early in the third quarter, but answered with a touchdown pass from DJ Hollywood to Elijah Martinez with less than a minute to go in the third and then held on for the win.

It’s the first-ever district victory at the Class 6A level for the Indians (2-7, 1-5), who will play their season finale on Thursday night at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl against South Grand Prairie.

It was a classic trap game for the visiting Jaguars (7-2, 4-2), who the week before had upset state-ranked DeSoto, 27-26. However, Friday's loss isn't a costly one for Summit, which is locked into a No. 2 seed and a bi-district road game in the Class 6A Division II bracket.

Hollywood was 22-of-34 through the air for 238 yards and the one touchdown, with no interceptions. Hollywood mixed in throws to eight different Indian receivers, led by Brandon Hawkins Jr. and Kieran Page each with 81 yards.

After a three-and-out by Summit set the tone for the game, Crisanto Perez’s 31-yard field goal capped Hachie’s opening drive and put WHS on top 3-0 — and that was all the scoring in the first half as the Indians held Summit to just 75 total yards in the first 24 minutes. Ashton Wright and Xavien Thompson each made an interception on back-to-back Summit possessions in the first half.

WHS had a golden chance to add to its advantage literally slip away as it lost a fumble at the Summit 10-yard line — the only Tribe turnover of the night.

In the second half, the Jaguars forced a punt and and finally got something going on offense, driving 47 yards on 11 plays. Running back Kalon Duvall scored on a 2-yard run with 4:58 left in the third to put Summit on top, 6-3. The extra-point try was no good.

But the Indians answered on their ensuing possession, marching 69 yards on 11 plays that included five huge Hollywood pass completions. On the fifth and final one, Hollywood connected with Martinez from the 9-yard line with 46 ticks remaining in the third, and the Tribe regained the lead.

Summit threatened midway through the final stanza, driving all the way to the Indians’ 4-yard line. But a false start penalty and a loss of four yards on a run backed the Jaguars up to the 13, and they turned the ball over on downs as Daiquan Brown’s pass was incomplete.