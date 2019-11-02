CORSICANA — On Friday night, in front of the cold and huddled masses in Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium, the Ennis Lions secured the 8-5A district title and ensured that they will be playing their first round game in the upcoming playoffs at home – by the final score of 30-21.

That official tally was very misleading, however, as outside of the Tigers taking their first possession of the game and driving 77 yards for their initial touchdown, the Lions from Ennis took control of the game and ran off 30 of the next 32 points.

Junior quarterback Collin Drake was sparkling again, as he was the leading rusher for the Lions with 21 carries for 127 yards, with 2 touchdowns. He did get sacked a few times by the tenacious defense of Corsicana, but his numbers were still good for the night – 8 out of 13 attempts, for 142 total passing yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions.

The Drake-led offense was fueled by distributing the ball on the ground to himself, Jarius Jones (9-53yds-1 TD), and Dyllan Santos (8-51yds). The passing game was carried on the able-bodied shoulders of the Lions’ leading wide receiver Laylon Spencer, who led the way for EHS with 4 catches for 99 yards, including a TD bomb for 59 yards in the second quarter. Also, contributing in a big way for the evening was Santos, with three catches for 32 yards.

While the Lions are always on the prowl to carry their team on offense, their stellar defense seems to be gelling just at the right time of the season. They are becoming a force to be reckoned with due to the outstanding play of their “Big D” guys like: Devion Beasley, Caden Hubbard, Deryous Stokes, Jarveon Williams, Ashton McGraw, Dacoby Sterling, and Stephon Townsend. Also, sophomore De’Ivian Johnson loomed large in breaking-up several pivotal passes and hauling in one interception for the night. Senior linebacker Dane Vernor was a monster on the field, with 9 unassisted tackles and one take-away interception as well.

Ennis will return home to Lions Memorial Stadium for the final regular season game of the year against the Greenville Lions on Friday.

Head coach Sam Harrell says, “Yes, we are happy that we have won the district title for 8-5A, but we never really set that as a goal. Instead, every year we hope to go deep into the playoffs and still be playing the final game for the state championship in December.”