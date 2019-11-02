High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Nov. 7-9: (Note: x - clinched playoff berths)
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
x-Cedar Hill 6-0 7-2 374 208
x-DeSoto 5-1 8-1 366 158
x-Mans. Summit 4-2 7-2 270 157
x-S. Gr. Prairie 3-3 4-5 210 243
M. Lake Ridge 2-4 4-5 304 349
Mansfield 2-4 3-6 215 330
Waxahachie 1-5 2-7 242 393
Grand Prairie 1-5 1-8 131 347
Thursday, Oct. 31
Mansfield Lake Ridge 39, Grand Prairie 36*
Friday, Nov. 1
Waxahachie 10, Mansfield Summit 6*
DeSoto 41, South Grand Prairie 26*
Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield 21*
Thursday, Nov. 7
Waxahachie at South Grand Prairie*
DeSoto at Cedar Hill*
Friday, Nov. 8
Mansfield at Grand Prairie*
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mansfield Summit*
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Aledo 7-0 8-1 480 162
x-Burl. Cent. 7-1 9-1 397 266
x-Midlothian 5-2 7-2 321 149
Cleburne 3-4 5-4 313 227
Burleson 3-4 5-4 334 294
Everman 3-4 3-6 239 309
Waco Univ. 2-5 4-5 211 352
Joshua 1-6 1-8 154 452
Arl. Seguin 1-6 1-8 137 324
Friday, Nov. 1
Midlothian 19, Cleburne 14*
Everman 65, Waco University 7*
Burleson Centennial 47, Arlington Seguin 20*
Aledo 42, Joshua 0*
(Burleson bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Midlothian at Waco University*
Aledo at Arlington Seguin*
Burleson at Cleburne*
Everman at Joshua*
(Burleson Centennial bye)
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Red Oak 6-0 8-1 542 159
x-So. Oak Cliff 5-1 7-2 325 141
x-Seagoville 5-1 7-2 287 179
x-D. Kimball 3-3 6-3 336 170
D. Spruce 2-4 3-6 191 309
D. Adamson 2-4 4-5 206 266
D. Conrad 1-5 1-8 73 454
D. Jefferson 0-6 0-9 65 452
Thursday, Oct. 31
Red Oak 63, Dallas Spruce 6*
South Oak Cliff 31, Dallas Kimball 17*
Friday, Nov. 1
Seagoville 55, Dallas Jefferson 2*
Dallas Adamson 49, Dallas Conrad 14*
Thursday, Nov. 7
Seagoville at Red Oak*
Friday, Nov. 8
South Oak Cliff at Dallas Jefferson*
Dallas Conrad at Dallas Kimball*
Dallas Spruce at Dallas Adamson*
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 7-0 8-1 336 138
x-Corsicana 6-2 7-3 259 184
x-Royse City 5-2 7-2 306 135
x-Greenville 5-2 6-3 280 164
North Forney 4-3 6-3 381 237
Kaufman 2-5 2-7 127 358
Forney 1-6 2-7 91 301
Sulphur Spgs. 1-6 1-8 163 287
Terrell 1-6 1-8 134 295
Friday, Nov. 1
Ennis 30, Corsicana 21*
Greenville 51, Forney 3*
North Forney 49, Royse City 39*
Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 24*
(Terrell bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Greenville at Ennis*
Terrell at Royse City*
North Forney at Sulphur Springs*
Kaufman at Forney*
(Corsicana bye)
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Crandall 4-0 7-2 211 158
x-Mid. Heritage 3-1 5-4 339 251
x-Life Wax. 2-2 6-3 345 232
x-Athens 2-2 6-3 331 311
Mabank 1-3 6-3 275 164
Quinlan Ford 0-4 4-5 234 247
Friday, Nov. 1
Mid. Heritage 24, Life Waxahachie 7*
Crandall 28, Quinlan Ford 6*
Athens 40, Mabank 21*
Friday, Nov. 8
Mabank at Mid. Heritage*
Life Waxahachie at Quinlan Ford*
Crandall at Athens*
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Glen Rose 3-0 4-5 243 263
x-Godley 2-1 7-2 386 197
x-Hillsboro 2-1 4-5 287 231
x-Ferris 1-3 2-8 266 369
Venus 0-3 1-8 116 442
Friday, Nov. 1
Hillsboro 28, Ferris 16*
Godley 61, Venus 12*
(Glen Rose bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Godley at Hillsboro*
Glen Rose at Venus*
(Ferris bye)
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Whitney 5-0 8-1 390 137
x-Grandview 4-1 8-1 363 116
x-Teague 3-2 4-5 267 319
x-West 3-2 3-6 178 304
Maypearl 1-4 3-6 208 226
Groesbeck 1-4 3-6 151 291
McGregor 1-5 3-7 259 352
Friday, Nov. 1
Teague 41, Maypearl 9*
Whitney 26, Grandview 21*
Groesbeck 42, McGregor 13*
(West bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Maypearl at Grandview*
Whitney at Groesbeck*
West at Teague*
(McGregor bye)
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 6-0 9-0 390 112
x-Buffalo 5-1 7-2 388 227
Edgewood 4-2 6-3 286 232
Mildred 3-3 6-3 325 338
Rice 3-3 5-4 202 262
Bloom. Grove 2-4 4-5 252 219
Scurry-Rosser 1-5 3-6 259 325
Gateway Char. 0-6 0-9 117 472
Friday, Nov. 1
Palmer 64, Gateway Charter 0*
Mildred 40, Blooming Grove 27*
Buffalo 33, Edgewood 20*
Rice 35, Scurry-Rosser 29*
Friday, Nov. 8
Palmer at Blooming Grove*
Buffalo at Scurry-Rosser*
Mildred at Edgewood*
Rice at Gateway Charter*
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Bruceville-Eddy 6-0 8-2 407 260
x-Italy 4-1 6-3 304 209
x-Bosqueville 3-2 4-5 338 353
x-Riesel 3-2 4-5 279 286
Itasca 1-4 3-6 207 206
Moody 1-4 2-7 216 411
Axtell 0-5 1-8 83 332
Friday, Nov. 1
Riesel 28, Itasca 20*
Bruceville-Eddy 46, Bosqueville 39*
Moody 35, Axtell 21*
(Italy bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Italy at Riesel*
Itasca at Moody*
Axtell at Bosqueville*
(Bruceville-Eddy bye)
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Avalon 2-0 9-0 531 238
x-Milford 2-0 7-2 488 353
Coolidge 0-2 5-4 395 406
Penelope 0-2 3-5 264 310
Friday, Nov. 1
Milford 80, Coolidge 62*
Avalon 60, Penelope 24*
Friday, Nov. 8
Milford at Avalon*
Penelope at Coolidge*
* — denotes district games