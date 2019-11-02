High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Nov. 7-9: (Note: x - clinched playoff berths)

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

x-Cedar Hill 6-0 7-2 374 208

x-DeSoto 5-1 8-1 366 158

x-Mans. Summit 4-2 7-2 270 157

x-S. Gr. Prairie 3-3 4-5 210 243

M. Lake Ridge 2-4 4-5 304 349

Mansfield 2-4 3-6 215 330

Waxahachie 1-5 2-7 242 393

Grand Prairie 1-5 1-8 131 347

Thursday, Oct. 31

Mansfield Lake Ridge 39, Grand Prairie 36*

Friday, Nov. 1

Waxahachie 10, Mansfield Summit 6*

DeSoto 41, South Grand Prairie 26*

Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield 21*

Thursday, Nov. 7

Waxahachie at South Grand Prairie*

DeSoto at Cedar Hill*

Friday, Nov. 8

Mansfield at Grand Prairie*

Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mansfield Summit*

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Aledo 7-0 8-1 480 162

x-Burl. Cent. 7-1 9-1 397 266

x-Midlothian 5-2 7-2 321 149

Cleburne 3-4 5-4 313 227

Burleson 3-4 5-4 334 294

Everman 3-4 3-6 239 309

Waco Univ. 2-5 4-5 211 352

Joshua 1-6 1-8 154 452

Arl. Seguin 1-6 1-8 137 324

Friday, Nov. 1

Midlothian 19, Cleburne 14*

Everman 65, Waco University 7*

Burleson Centennial 47, Arlington Seguin 20*

Aledo 42, Joshua 0*

(Burleson bye)

Friday, Nov. 8

Midlothian at Waco University*

Aledo at Arlington Seguin*

Burleson at Cleburne*

Everman at Joshua*

(Burleson Centennial bye)

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Red Oak 6-0 8-1 542 159

x-So. Oak Cliff 5-1 7-2 325 141

x-Seagoville 5-1 7-2 287 179

x-D. Kimball 3-3 6-3 336 170

D. Spruce 2-4 3-6 191 309

D. Adamson 2-4 4-5 206 266

D. Conrad 1-5 1-8 73 454

D. Jefferson 0-6 0-9 65 452

Thursday, Oct. 31

Red Oak 63, Dallas Spruce 6*

South Oak Cliff 31, Dallas Kimball 17*

Friday, Nov. 1

Seagoville 55, Dallas Jefferson 2*

Dallas Adamson 49, Dallas Conrad 14*

Thursday, Nov. 7

Seagoville at Red Oak*

Friday, Nov. 8

South Oak Cliff at Dallas Jefferson*

Dallas Conrad at Dallas Kimball*

Dallas Spruce at Dallas Adamson*

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Ennis 7-0 8-1 336 138

x-Corsicana 6-2 7-3 259 184

x-Royse City 5-2 7-2 306 135

x-Greenville 5-2 6-3 280 164

North Forney 4-3 6-3 381 237

Kaufman 2-5 2-7 127 358

Forney 1-6 2-7 91 301

Sulphur Spgs. 1-6 1-8 163 287

Terrell 1-6 1-8 134 295

Friday, Nov. 1

Ennis 30, Corsicana 21*

Greenville 51, Forney 3*

North Forney 49, Royse City 39*

Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 24*

(Terrell bye)

Friday, Nov. 8

Greenville at Ennis*

Terrell at Royse City*

North Forney at Sulphur Springs*

Kaufman at Forney*

(Corsicana bye)

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Crandall 4-0 7-2 211 158

x-Mid. Heritage 3-1 5-4 339 251

x-Life Wax. 2-2 6-3 345 232

x-Athens 2-2 6-3 331 311

Mabank 1-3 6-3 275 164

Quinlan Ford 0-4 4-5 234 247

Friday, Nov. 1

Mid. Heritage 24, Life Waxahachie 7*

Crandall 28, Quinlan Ford 6*

Athens 40, Mabank 21*

Friday, Nov. 8

Mabank at Mid. Heritage*

Life Waxahachie at Quinlan Ford*

Crandall at Athens*

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Glen Rose 3-0 4-5 243 263

x-Godley 2-1 7-2 386 197

x-Hillsboro 2-1 4-5 287 231

x-Ferris 1-3 2-8 266 369

Venus 0-3 1-8 116 442

Friday, Nov. 1

Hillsboro 28, Ferris 16*

Godley 61, Venus 12*

(Glen Rose bye)

Friday, Nov. 8

Godley at Hillsboro*

Glen Rose at Venus*

(Ferris bye)

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Whitney 5-0 8-1 390 137

x-Grandview 4-1 8-1 363 116

x-Teague 3-2 4-5 267 319

x-West 3-2 3-6 178 304

Maypearl 1-4 3-6 208 226

Groesbeck 1-4 3-6 151 291

McGregor 1-5 3-7 259 352

Friday, Nov. 1

Teague 41, Maypearl 9*

Whitney 26, Grandview 21*

Groesbeck 42, McGregor 13*

(West bye)

Friday, Nov. 8

Maypearl at Grandview*

Whitney at Groesbeck*

West at Teague*

(McGregor bye)

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Palmer 6-0 9-0 390 112

x-Buffalo 5-1 7-2 388 227

Edgewood 4-2 6-3 286 232

Mildred 3-3 6-3 325 338

Rice 3-3 5-4 202 262

Bloom. Grove 2-4 4-5 252 219

Scurry-Rosser 1-5 3-6 259 325

Gateway Char. 0-6 0-9 117 472

Friday, Nov. 1

Palmer 64, Gateway Charter 0*

Mildred 40, Blooming Grove 27*

Buffalo 33, Edgewood 20*

Rice 35, Scurry-Rosser 29*

Friday, Nov. 8

Palmer at Blooming Grove*

Buffalo at Scurry-Rosser*

Mildred at Edgewood*

Rice at Gateway Charter*

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Bruceville-Eddy 6-0 8-2 407 260

x-Italy 4-1 6-3 304 209

x-Bosqueville 3-2 4-5 338 353

x-Riesel 3-2 4-5 279 286

Itasca 1-4 3-6 207 206

Moody 1-4 2-7 216 411

Axtell 0-5 1-8 83 332

Friday, Nov. 1

Riesel 28, Itasca 20*

Bruceville-Eddy 46, Bosqueville 39*

Moody 35, Axtell 21*

(Italy bye)

Friday, Nov. 8

Italy at Riesel*

Itasca at Moody*

Axtell at Bosqueville*

(Bruceville-Eddy bye)

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Avalon 2-0 9-0 531 238

x-Milford 2-0 7-2 488 353

Coolidge 0-2 5-4 395 406

Penelope 0-2 3-5 264 310

Friday, Nov. 1

Milford 80, Coolidge 62*

Avalon 60, Penelope 24*

Friday, Nov. 8

Milford at Avalon*

Penelope at Coolidge*

* — denotes district games