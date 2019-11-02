Fast-food giant Chick-fil-A is bringing its first restaurant to Ennis and plans to hire as many as 110 team members.



“My team members and I can’t wait to welcome and serve our guests both inside and outside our Ennis restaurant,” said Josh Ragsdale, the new Ennis franchise owner, in a press release. “We’re not just in the chicken business — we’re in the people business. Our goal is to provide a remarkable experience for every customer, every time, by serving food our guests can truly feel good about eating, providing sincere hospitality and being a good neighbor.”



The 4,900-square-foot restaurant at 390 N. Interstate Highway 45 opens to the public on Nov. 7, but the community is invited to help celebrate the grand opening with an overnight, 12-hour "First 100 Campout" party on Nov. 6. Free meals will be provided to participants during the countdown to the opening.



Registration begins in the parking lot at 6 p.m. The first 100 adults who register will also receive a digital offer card with a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A meals. Log onto https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings to see a list of eligible zip codes and rules.



The restaurant features a vintage-inspired interior with a 116-seat dining room and a two-story indoor playground. The luxury continues with floor-to-ceiling windows and drop pendant lighting. The outdoor patio accommodates 20 additional seats. The drive-thru can accommodate up to 200 cars an hour.



The restaurant will be open on Mondays to Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast will be served until 10:30 a.m.



The fast-food giant reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018.



Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.



An FAQ on http://chick-fil-a.com explains, “Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and tend to ideals he deemed more important than business--a practice we uphold today.”



Truett, who died in 2014 at 93, was a devout Southern Baptist.



Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta. There are currently about 2,500 locations nationwide.