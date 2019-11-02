“I WOULD HAVE GIVEN UP IF I HAD NOT BELIEVED TO SEE THE GOODNESS OF GOD IN THE LAND OF THE LIVING.” (PSALM 27:13)

All of us have been at the end of our rope, and felt that nothing could be done about our circumstance or situation to make our life full of joy and thanksgiving. However, God admonishes us to believe that we WILL see the goodness of God again in our circumstance, right here on earth in the life we are living. If we live long enough, each of us come into times of our lives that produce panic, fear, loneliness, and finally, hopelessness. It is in those times that we learn to believe in what we cannot see or feel, but “things hoped for and things unseen.”

When David penned the words of Psalm 27, he had already been in hand to hand combat with a lion, a bear, and a Giant in his lifetime and he was still a lad. And, in every instance, he had come out the winner because he had experienced the faith to believe in God’s provision for goodness in his life. If we can become aware that God is in control of our lives and His power of love and goodness can overcome any enemy we have, then we too, will have the strength of heart and soul to “believe to see the goodness of God in the land of the living.” That’s His Way…



