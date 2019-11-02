An alley located next to Hearsay Wine Bar on College Street has been spruced up, and downtown business owners hope the improvements will attract more people to the area.

The city paid to have the alleyway paved in concrete and plans are now underway for lights to be strung overhead.

“We want to attract more people and events to our beautiful downtown and make this an area where they can gather to enjoy a night out,” said Lisa Pendleton, owner of Hearsay.

The lights are scheduled to be installed by Nov. 15.

A new mural in the alley painted on the side of Hearsay that says “Love from the ville” encased in the state of Texas is aimed at becoming a spot for pictures.

The mural was painted by local artist Clint Reed.