MANSFIELD — Waxhachie’s Class 6A 20th-ranked volleyball team locked up a District 7-6A tri-championship on Tuesday night with a 3-0 match sweep of Mansfield Summit.

The Lady Indians won the match 25-20, 25-16, 25-22, claiming a share of their second straight district championship at the Class 6A level.

The result left the Lady Indians (37-12), Mansfield High and Mansfield Lake Ridge all knotted at 12-2 atop the district standings. After the tie was resolved, WHS will take on Richardson Lake Highlands on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas’ Sprague Athletic Complex in the bi-district round of the 6A Region I playoffs. The Lady Indians have now made the playoffs for 18 consecutive seasons.

In Tuesday’s match, several underclassmen led the way. Junior Emma Smithey finished with a season-high 11 kills to lead the Lady Indians, and sophomore Jh’Kyah Head added 10 kills. Junior Avery Long led the way with four service aces and junior Linzie McCloud had two blocks. Sophomore Brooklyn Baskin had nine digs for the Lady Indians.

The seniors also contributed in their final regular-season match. Ragan Ward had 32 assists for WHS, while Baylee Whitehead added 20 digs.