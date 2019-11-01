FERRIS — The Waxahachie junior varsity girls golf team shot a team total of 396 and won the “Battle at the Brick” JV Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Old Brickyard Golf Course.

The Lady Indians were led by Meredith Hallett, who had an outstanding round of 89. Rhonda Springer was second with a 98. Other scores were Azzy Lozano with a 102 and both Emma Stevens and Ava Workman with 107. Sydney Rodriguez and Breanna Andersen both scored 110.

The JV Indians golf team shot a season-best 367. Leading the way for the Indians was Parker Lightfoot (87), Judd Dejong (91), Jude Brown (93), Logan Smith (96), Colin Armstrong (107) and Harrison Kester (109).

The JV Indians will play their final tournament of the fall season on Nov. 6 at Hidden Creek Golf Course hosted by Burleson Centennial.