RED OAK — Completing an undefeated run through District 14-5A, the Class 5A No. 21-ranked Red Oak volleyball team ended the 2019 regular season on Tuesday night with a 3-1 match win on the home hardwood against district runner-up Midlothian High.

The scores by set were 25-20, 27-25, 21-25 and 25-22 in the second installment of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Challenge between the two rivals, the two teams’ joint drive to help stop childhood hunger. Red Oak pulled out a five-set thriller in the teams’ first meeting at Midlothian in early October.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Hawks (32-10, 12-0) won the first two sets, then dropped the third set before going on to the victory.

Senior Hailey Hunt led the way with 15 kills for the Lady Hawks and added 24 digs, while senior Keniah McRuffin and junior Megan O’Neal added eight kills each. Senior Zanobia Willis led Red Oak with four blocks.

Junior Carley Rushing had 19 assists and 11 digs, and sophomore Ellie Davis contributed a team-high 26 digs. Another sophomore, Makinzie Taplin, had 13 digs.

The bi-district round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs is set to begin early next week. The Lady Hawks await the results of Friday night’s District 13-5A tiebreaker match between Mesquite Poteet and Kaufman.

Poteet and Kaufman tied for third in that district and will face each other for seeding in Forney. Red Oak will play the loser of this match, and Midlothian (23-17, 9-3) will play the winner in the 5A Region II bi-district round.