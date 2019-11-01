HUNTSVILLE — Life Waxahachie sent three cross country runners to the University Interscholastic League Class 4A Region III championships on Monday, and one emerged as a state qualifier.

Life freshman Charzelle Williams finished second in the girls’ regional meet at Kate Barr Moss Memorial Park, punching her ticket to the UIL state meet as an individual medalist.

Williams finished the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 14 seconds, just 23.1 seconds behind individual race winner Emily Garcia of Alvarado but beating out District 17-4A and county rival Renee Elliott of Midlothian Heritage, who finished third.

Williams will be competing in the UIL Class 4A girls’ state meet on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

Sophomore Evelyn Rodriguez also represented Life at the regional meet. Rodriguez, who also qualified for region as a medalist in the district race, finished 35th out of 172 runners in 13:34.1.

In the boys’ race, the Mustangs were represented by sophomore Jackson Sibley-Maxwell, who placed 62nd in 18:54.4 in the 5,000-meter race. Sibley-Maxwell finished ninth in the District 17-4A meet in Hillsboro last week to qualify for region as an individual.