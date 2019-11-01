Cross-town rival Texas Wesleyan University visited the Sheaffer Center on the campus of Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Tuesday evening for a Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) matchup.

Coming into the evening the Rams of TWU led the Lady Lions of SAGU by a game in the conference standings. A win by TWU secured second place in the conference for the Rams. A win by SAGU vaulted them into a three-way tie for second with JBU and TWU.

At the end of a fantastic four-set match of volleyball the SAGU Lady Lions fell to fourth in the conference, tied with MACU, as TWU prevailed 31-29, 21-25, 27-25, and 30-28.

Senior Sophia Ivey collected 58 assists on the evening and recorded her 5,000th career assist.

Freshman Ava Myers had a fantastic hitting night with 19 kills and .292 hitting percentage (19-5-48) against an incredibly tough TWU defense.

Waxahachie junior Nikki Almaguer found herself in the right spot enough to deliver 29 digs on the evening.

Four Lady Lions were in double digits in kills: Myers, senior Madeleine Hartline (13-5-30, .267), freshman Emma Tompkins (11-8-28, .107) and sophomore Alexis Mealer (12-8-43, .093).

SAGU had 11 blocks in the four sets as both Hartline and sophomore Jancee Akers both had five block assists.

The largest lead by either team in Set 1 was three points. That is the margin SAGU held at 24-21 prior to TWU tying the set at 24-24. SAGU held four match points but could not get the all-important winner and TWU stole the set 31-29.

In Set 2 SAGU got down early 4-8 but tied the game up and proceeded to return to a 24-21 match point in the set. This time the Lady Lions closed out the set on the next point 25-21.

The tables turned in Set 3 with TWU taking a 24-20 lead only to see SAGU tie the set at 24 before TWU won the set 27-25.

In Set 4 TWU and SAGU fought another close set. SAGU was up 16-12 before TWU came clawing back to even the score at 22-22. Once again, SAGU held three match points but could not close out the Rams again and succumbed in the set and match 30-28.