25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Federal investigators believe that Francisco Martin Duran, the Colorado man accused of firing at the White House, traveled to Washington to kill President Clinton, sources said Tuesday night.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Brutality, indifference and hostility of police, courts and prisons are breeding disrespect for the law and undermining crime-fighting efforts, the National Commission on Violence said Saturday.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - Winners of more ribbon championships and other top places than have ever been assembled in one place in the United States this year are arriving by trainloads at the State Fair Grounds for the Greater Pan-American Hereford exposition.

100 years ago:

J.E. Shelton, of Brownfield, passed through here today en route to the northwest Texas oil fields.