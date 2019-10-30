Wednesday forecast for Austin: It’s not Halloween yet and things are already getting spooky! For example, it is cold!

It was 47 degrees at Camp Mabry around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are only expected to increase to a high of 51 degrees throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

In even spookier news, skies will be foggy before noon with an 80% chance of rain, forecasters said.

A cold front will move through Central Texas in the afternoon and could bring small hail and up to a half-inch of rain, forecasters said. Some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, which may cause minor flooding, forecasters said.

North-northwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Skies will be cloudy in the early evening before gradually clearing up. The chance of rain will decrease to 60% at night when north winds are blowing 15 to 20 mph and could have 30 mph gusts.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 36 degrees at night, forecasters said. Yes, 36 degrees! It’s almost like Central Texas is fully opting out of summer-like weather. See? We told you it was spooky.

Halloween on Thursday will have lows in the 30s, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Halloween: Sunny with a high near 55. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Clear at night with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 76.