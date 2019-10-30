Round Rock City Council Member Tammy Young announced her bid for U.S. Rep. John Carter’s seat Wednesday, joining a crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat the Round Rock Republican.

Young moved to Round Rock after leading a nonprofit in New Mexico for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. In Round Rock, she taught special education and later worked as a real estate broker. She was elected to the City Council in May 2017.

Democrats have been eyeing the district, which encompasses most of Williamson and Bell counties, after Carter defeated Democrat MJ Hegar by 2.9 points last year.

Young has hired major Democratic consultants, including AKPD, an ad firm that worked for U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in 2018 and is now Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s ad maker; AMHC, which did mailing for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns; GQR for polling and 4Degrees for digital.

Young, 50, said she was a teenage mother and a survivor of domestic violence. She has two children with ADHD, which led her to write a book for parents titled “Slow Down, So I Can Tell You I Love You.”

“I know what it’s like to struggle and to have to find solutions to what seem like impossible challenges,” Young said.

On the City Council, Young worked to pass a $15 minimum wage for all city employees and worked with the city’s Chamber of Commerce to invest in workforce skills training.

“Through that experience on council, I’ve learned that it’s possible to work in a bipartisan way,” she said. “I know that this can be replicated in Congress.”

Carter, 77, is running for his 10th term and raised $130,700 between July and September and has more than $725,000 in cash on hand — more than any of the Democrats running in the district.

Young said Carter’s close election against Hegar, who is now running for U.S. Senate, showed that voters are ready for a change.

“He’s been there too long,” Young said. “We are fired up and we believe strongly that what the people of this district want is a proven leader.”

Young will face at least eight other Democrats in the March primary. The deadline to file to run is Dec. 9.

Christine Eady Mann, a family practice physician who ran for the seat last year, announced in August that she would run again. She raised $53,000 between July and September, according to Federal Election Commission filings — the top fundraiser among Democrats.

Omar Kadir, a former candidate for Williamson County treasurer; singer Eric Hanke; surgeon Murray Holcomb; computer engineer Donna Imam and Dan Janjigian, an actor and ex-Olympic bobsledder, are among the Democrats in the race.