Jacob is 79. Under Texas Law, he has reached the age that he is no longer able to renew his driver’s license online or by mail. Instead, he must appear in person at an authorized renewal station, where he will have to pass a vision test and provide medical information to determine if additional testing is required. Assuming Jacob passes the necessary tests, he will be able to renew his license for six years. However, at the next renewal, when he is 85, even if he passes the tests, his license will be limited to a two-year period. He will have to go through the renewal process and testing every two years from then on.

Although Jacob has no seriously debilitating mental or physical conditions currently, he is aware that he may reach the point that it is not safe for him to drive. Jacob remembered the nightmare he and his brother had had with their father, who refused to quit driving when his eyesight was so deteriorated from macular degeneration that he was a danger to himself and others operating a car.

“What if I’m like Dad and I don’t realize I’m no longer fit to drive?” Jacob asked his brother, Daniel. “I don’t want to put you and the rest of the family through that.”

Daniel, who is an attorney, suggested that Jacob let him prepare a “Family Driving Agreement” for Jacob to sign. “You designate someone, either in the family or someone else you trust, to advise you when it is time to drive only with certain restrictions or to give up the keys entirely. And you agree that you will listen to that person and accept that person’s recommendation that you restrict driving or discontinue it altogether,” Daniel said. “That way you avoid the conflict we had with Dad.”

Jacob agreed to his brother’s suggestion and the entire family was relieved.

All seniors and their families should be concerned that they are doing as much as possible to avoid the tragedy of an accident due to unsafe driving caused by declining skills from physical or mental limitations. Check out the website of the organization Keeping Us Safe at www.keepingussafe.org for practical solutions to address this issue.

Sandra W. Reed is an attorney with Katten & Benson, an Elder Law firm in Fort Worth. She lives in beautiful Somervell County, near Chalk Mountain.