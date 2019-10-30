Glen Rose native Casey Pillow is asking for donations to help her sister, Crystal Pillow, and Crystal’s 17-month-old daughter Harper, to undergo surgery on March 17, to fix Harper’s cleft palate, an opening or split in the roof of the mouth that occurs when the tissue doesn't fuse together during development in the womb.

When Harper was born, she was sent to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth because she had a hole in her heart, her ribs were fused together, her spine was deformed and she had a cleft palate.

“She’s already had open heart surgery,” Casey said. “She had back surgery. They had surgery to try to fix her ribs, but we’re going to have surgery later on for that. Her upcoming surgery will be her cleft palate. She goes to therapy two or three times a week. She’s got a long road ahead of her.”

Due to Harper’s open-heart surgery when she was just a few days old, Crystal owes over a million dollars in hospital bills, nicknaming Harper the Million Dollar Baby.

Harper has been through countless hours of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy along with hospital stays because of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

“Anytime the weather gets cold, she gets RSV and they have to put her in the hospital for breathing treatments," Casey said. “Because she (Crystal) has outstanding balances, they are making her pay a lot of money up front because she has over a million-dollar balance, so she’s having to pay a lot out of pocket and that’s really hard to do.”

In order for Harper to undergo her cleft palate surgery on St. Patrick’s Day, Crystal has to pay $5,000.

“I was just trying to do anything that will help her because this is going to be going on for a while,” Casey said.

Crystal and her husband Jeff also have a 13-year-old son Jaxson and they’ve had to juggle attending Jaxson’s functions and events while taking care of Harper.

“I see how hard my sister and her husband work,” Casey said. “I see the stress it puts on them; it’s just a bad situation.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/harper039s-closing-the-cleft-fundraiser?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.