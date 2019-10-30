WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Children’s Theater (ECCT) is proud to announce an equity production of the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s "Matilda The Musical" on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.ecctheater.org.

“I’m so proud to be producing the North-Texas premiere of Roald Dahl’s delightful and moving Matilda," said ECCT founder Gail Harrell, "For this important production moment for our theater, we have, for the first time, employed two equity actors and, as always, are using local educators and stunningly talented child actors to make this show unforgettable.”

Addison Roux, currently a fifth-grader from Waxahachie, was chosen for the title role following a rigorous audition process. "Matilda" is directed by Stacey Yee and features past-ECCT student and NY-based equity actor J. Taylor Wright as Rudolpho and equity actor and local producer Robin Benson Linek as Mrs. Wormword. The production also showcases well-known local educators and aspiring young actors.

All performances will be located at Southern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) McCafferty Hall, 1200 Sycamore Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165.

This is the North Texas premiere of “Matilda The Musical.” "Matilda the Musical" is a stage musical based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The musical's narrative focuses on the magical world of Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. It is a heart-warming and hilarious story that will enchant audiences.

Ellis County Children’s Theater was founded in 2008 by Gail Stutts Harrell in an effort to redirect choices and afford opportunities for children in Ellis County. A 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, ECCT provides local artists, professional teachers and directors an organization in which they may create a rich educational environment for children living in southern Dallas and surrounding counties.

It is the mission of Ellis County Children’s Theater to provide exceptional theater arts education to children in Ellis and surrounding counties in grades kindergarten through twelve. They provide transformative opportunities with the intention of creating a world of imaginative expression resulting in expanded, positive thinking.

The vision of Ellis County Theater is to:

— Conduct year-round classes and productions under the direction of professional teachers and directors.

— Implement all learning styles and abilities in each of our classes and productions.

— Create productions for multi-generational and multi-cultural audiences.

— Connect the skills we teach to the Texas Knowledge and Essential Skills curriculum to teach music and theater skills holistically with language arts, social studies, science and math education.

— Inspire children to use creative thinking skills in problem-solving, networking and bold decision making.

ECCT believes that tuition costs should not prohibit families from participating in the opportunity to explore the power of live theater.

Come experience the magical world of "Matilda" with Ellis County Children’s Theater.