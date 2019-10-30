Prosper’s third annual Arbor Day Celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 9 a.m., at Folsom Park, 901 White River Drive.

The morning will include the active participation of Prosper Girl Scout Troop #8415 and Prosper Boy Scout Troop #365, whose members will plant trees in the park to commemorate the day. Also planned is the reading of a proclamation by Mayor Ray Smith and the announcement of the winner of the Parks and Recreation Department Champion Tree Contest, this year held to identify the largest Live Oak tree within Prosper.

The Prosper Arbor Day Celebration recognizes the importance of trees in the lives of its residents and reflects a collective hope in the future. The simple act of planting a tree demonstrates a strong concern for the well-being of future generations, confident that the trees will grow and provide refuge for wildlife, erosion control, shelter from the wind and sun, beauty and inspiration for decades to come.

“Prosper residents, staff and officials support initiatives for the care and management of trees which lead to improvements in the urban environment,” said Dudley Raymond, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We invite the community to come out to the park for this informal gathering to join us in celebrating the Town’s dedication to urban forestry.” The Prosper Arbor Day Celebration is one of several events and programs conducted by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department throughout the year to promote family and neighbor interaction in community parks, including the Fishing Derby, Men’s Softball League, Champion Tree Program, Community Picnic, and recreational camps and classes.

For the latest news on Town programs, visit the Prosper Parks and Recreation Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ProsperParksandRec/) or the Town website (www.prospertx.gov).