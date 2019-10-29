Traffic in downtown Austin is being restricted just ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s scheduled visit to the city.

Pence is expected to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Air Force Two at 11:45 a.m., according to the White House. No public events are scheduled on Pence’s Austin itinerary, but he is expected to speak at a campaign fundraising luncheon at an undisclosed location.

Pence visited Fort Hood in Killeen on Tuesday morning to observe an Army training exercise, participate in a discussion on veteran transition issues and speak to military and civilian personnel.

Austin police officers are out at the intersection of Lavaca Street and Fourth Street, police said. The two lanes of Lavaca Street between Fourth and Fifth streets will be closed until 2 p.m., police said. Two lanes of southbound Guadalupe Street from Fifth to Fourth streets also will be closed until 2 p.m., they said.

"Drivers are advised to find another route during this time period as traffic flow will be impacted," police said.

Police could not confirm they were in the area because of Pence and instead said they are providing assistance for a U.S. dignitary.

Please be aware of road closures for tomorrow, October 29, 2019. Plan ahead! #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/DrBmJYWJgs

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) October 28, 2019