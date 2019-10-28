LUBBOCK — Waxahachie junior Emma Curry is headed to the University Interscholastic League state cross country championships as an individual medalist after placing eighth in the Class 6A Region I meet on Monday at Mae Simmons Park.

Curry crossed the finish line on the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 0.50 seconds, setting a new personal best and a new school record. Eva Jess of El Paso Franklin won the race in 16:56.80, followed by Natalie Cook of Flower Mound and Austin Owen of Flower Mound Marcus.

Curry will head to Round Rock on Nov. 9 for the Class 6A girls' state meet at Old Settlers Park.

As a team, the Lady Indians placed seventh out of 24 teams entered with 202 points, finishing short of qualifying for state.

Sophomore Cori Morgan came in 30th overall in a time of 18:54.50, followed by freshman Keeley Hearron in 46th in 19:31.40. Junior Alyson Moore (48th in 19:34.90) and sophomore Charley Hearron (97th in 20: 30.70) rounded out the scoring runners for WHS. Senior Karina Huerta (118th in 20:54.30) and junior Mariel Camargo (169th in 22:16.00) also ran the race for the Lady Indians.

Southlake Carroll won the girls’ team gold medal with 48 points, followed by Coppell with 72 and Flower Mound with 100.

In the boys’ Class 6A Region I race, Waxahachie seniors Sam Molina and Julius Luna participated as medalists. Molina finished 97th in 16:47.90, while Luna placed 118th in 17:04.00.

Carroll completed the team sweep by winning the boys’ team total with 60 points, followed by El Paso Americas with 80 and Flower Mound with 97. Flower Mound’s Jarrett Kirk won the individual gold in 14:38.20, edging Coppell’s Evan Caswell by about three seconds.