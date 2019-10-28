8:05 a.m. update: All lanes of Texas 71 have been reopened after a rolled over 18-wheeler closed the highway near Hidden Bluff Monday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

Earlier: The westbound lanes of Texas 71 are closed near Hidden Bluff, east of Bastrop, because an 18-wheeler is turned over in the area, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for nearly an hour but have been reopened.

#AUSTIN BASTROP CO SH 71 ALL LANES HAVE REOPENED

— TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) October 28, 2019