TYLER — Texas College and Southwestern Assemblies of God University locked up in a battle for the first win of the year for either team on Saturday at Grace Community Prep School. On a dreary, cold, overcast day in which the stadium lights were on the entire game, the Steers of TC (1-6, 1-5) prevailed over the Lions of SAGU (0-7, 0-5) by a score of 24-12.

Playing in his hometown of Tyler, junior Michael Bledsoe led the Lion rushing efforts with 16 carries for 70 yards. Senior Patrick Hall had 5 catches for 50 yards and freshman Reggie Agyei collected 7 receptions for 58 yards.

Sophomore Christian Cross returned 4 kickoffs for 100 total yards. On defense, senior Jordaan Coleman had 3 tackles with one sack and 2.5 tackles-for-loss on the day.

Texas College scored on their first offensive play of the game. A running play covering 70 yards put the Steers up 7-0 just seven seconds into the game.

After a number of traded punts the Lions got on the board on a 31-yard touchdown from Brylen Watson to Bryant Dotson. For Dotson, the touchdown was his 5th receiving TD of the year and 19th of his career.

The two teams played a scoreless second quarter and the game went to halftime tied at seven.

In the third quarter TC took the lead with a 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead. SAGU answered back as Tluang Hmung kicked a 34-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 headed into the fourth quarter. On the next possession TC scored on a 60 yard pass 17-10 and end the scoring for the quarter.

Early on in the fourth quarter a Watson pass found itself in the wrong hands and TC returned the interception for 31 yards and a 24-10 Steer lead.

Rather than punt from their own end zone after a failed offensive series the Steers took a safety late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 24-12.

The Lion defense held their fifth opponent of the year to under 300 yards of offense giving up 278 on the day. Unfortunately, 130 yards came on two TC offensive plays that produced two TC touchdowns.

SAGU held TC to a 1-12 mark on third downs and 0-2 on fourth-down attempts.

SAGU will host perennial Sooner Athletic Conference contender Langston University at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Lumpkins Stadium. Langston is currently 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. On Saturday, Langston beat conference opponent Texas Wesleyan 69-7.