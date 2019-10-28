OKLAHOMA CITY — Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball took on the Sooner Athletic Conference-leading Oklahoma City University Stars in a matchup of the top two team of the SAC on Saturday. The Stars are the 22nd ranked team in the NAIA Top 25 Volleyball Poll and unbeaten in the conference.

At the end of the day SAGU (18-7, 11-4) had lost the match and dropped back to a third place tie in the conference standings. Set scores for OCU/SAGU were 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.

Junior Nikki Almaguer of Waxahachie managed 22 digs in three sets for SAGU. Freshman Ava Myers had 10 kills and a .179 (10-5-28) hitting percentage, and senior Sophia Ivey added 30 assists and 10 defensive digs for the Lady Lions.

SAGU was blocked 13 times and recorded 9 blocks in the three sets.

OCU was held to a .112 hitting percentage (33-19-125) for the match but SAGU hit negative for the match at -0.008 (31-32-130).

“We had a very tough loss today to OCU,” SAGU head volleyball coach Hank Moore said. “They (OCU) played one of their worst matches of the season and we chose not to take advantage of their poor play. Our defense was solid, but our offense was non-existent. You cannot hit negative for a match. Some of that was OCU, but we just played poorly. Time to move on and get ready for TWU on Tuesday and another conference weekend of volleyball next week.”

Texas Wesleyan University is set to come to the Sheaffer Center on the campus of SAGU for a Tuesday night matchup. With a win the Lady Lions could force a 3-way tie for 2nd in the SAC.

On Friday and Saturday SAGU welcomes Wayland Baptist and Oklahoma Panhandle State to the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium for SAC play.

SAGU def. SCU 3-0

BETHANY, Okla. —SAGU volleyball took to the court for the second time in 13 days on Friday evening as they traveled to take on the Southwestern Christian University Eagles. The well-rested Lady Lions defeated the Eagles (11-11, 6-8) in three sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 to sweep the match. The win was the 10th straight for the Lady Lions.

Freshman Emma Tompkins had the heavy hand for SAGU on the evening with 11 kills and a .318 (11-4-22) hitting percentage.

For the match SAGU hit .286 (42-24-98). SAGU has now moved into the Top 20 in NAIA Volleyball for Hitting Percentage with a .227 mark.

Almaguer had 17 digs for the Lady Lions. Almaguer is ranked 2nd in the SAC for total digs.

SAGU doubled up the Eagle score at 14-7 in the first set and went on to defeat the Eagles 25-13. This team does not look like the Lady Lion team that struggled at the beginning of matches early in the year.

Set 2 saw more of the same as the Lady Lions jumped to a 12-4 lead and coasted the remainder of the set 13-11 to win 25-15.

SCU fought back in Set 3 taking their first and only lead of the evening at 1-0. SAGU made the score 5-1 and it appeared that the sweep would be easy for the visiting Lady Lions.

However, SCU worked and made the score 7-8. SAGU built the lead back to 15-10 but, once again, SCU refused to let the Lady Lions get away. SCU made the score 15-16 and tied SAGU at 20-20 before two kills and a service ace for SAGU left the score at 23-20. Fittingly, SCU came back to make the score 22-23 before the Lady Lions put the set and match away at 25-23 on one final kill by Tompkins.

“We beat a short-handed SCU team this evening,” Moore said. “Their top hitter was out with an ankle sprain. We played well in sets one and two. In set three we did not maintain that level of play.”