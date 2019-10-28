GLEN ROSE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians golf team moved from third place after Day 1 to finish in second place on Saturday at the Squaw Valley Centennial Invite.

The team shot 374 both days. Marisabel Garza led the team on a very cold and windy Friday with an 84 and on Saturday it was Baylie Paris that came in with a great round of 81.

Scores for the two days were: Garza, seventh place, 84-89; Paris, eighth place, 95-81; Ana Herrin, ninth place, 98-96; Vanessa Garza, 97-108; and Allison Heflin, 108-108. Kayli Nash missed the tournament due to an injury.

The Lady Indians will finish their fall season as they play at Tangle Ridge in the Texas Two Step on Nov. 8-9.

The Indian boys golf team, meanwhile, competed well this past weekend in a field of 16 teams and eight of them being regional qualifiers last year.

The Indians found themselves in 10th place after Day 1 with a score of 348, which included winds of 25 mph and temps in the 40's. Day 2 proved to be a different story as Waxahachie turned in the fourth-best score of the day with a 322. Overall, Waxahachie finished in eighth place, just 10 strokes behind a top-4 finish.

Leading the Indians for the tournament was Grant Armstrong with a two-day total of 157 (85/72) and an overall 10th place finish. Armstrong also shot a personal best of even-par 72 on the second day.

Jud Willett 86/79 (165), Chris Hill 87/85 (172), Nic Simmel 90/86 (176), Garret Roux 100/90 (190) and Jackson Bell 105/94 (199) rounded out the Indians’ results.

The M1 Varsity Indians will play their last tournament of the fall on Nov. 8-9 at Tangle Ridge.