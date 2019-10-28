The University of Texas’ flagship campus was ranked No. 34 among 1,500 universities around the world in an annual report issued by the U.S. News & World Report this week.

UT was the only Texas college in the top 100 schools and tied for No. 34 with the University of Singapore.

Rice University in Houston ranked No. 108 among the colleges. Texas A&M’s flagship campus in College Station ranked No. 134, Texas Tech University ranked No. 450, Southern Methodist University ranked No. 477, Texas Christian University ranked No. 1,121, and Texas State University ranked No. 1,397.

The rankings of the best global universities are based on 13 indicators that measure colleges’ academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

U.S. News & World Report issued a national ranking of the best U.S. colleges earlier this fall. In the national rankings, which took into consideration graduation rates, class sizes and expert opinions, UT ranked No. 48. Rice University, the highest-ranking Texas school, tied for No. 17 in national rankings with Cornell University in New York.

The global rankings, on the other hand, focused on comparing research capacities, including individual programs. UT received a top-50 ranking in a dozen subjects, including computer science (No. 5), electrical and electronic engineering (No. 8), and materials science (No. 17).

The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally, U.S. News & World Report said in its release last week.

"Since an increasing number of students plan to enroll in universities outside of their own country, the Best Global Universities rankings — which focus specifically on schools' academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs — can help those applicants accurately compare institutions around the world," the report said.

Globally, many of the top universities are in the United States. Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University represent the top three schools, respectfully. Among the top 10 schools, only the University of Oxford (No. 5) and the University of Cambridge (No. 9) reside outside the U.S.