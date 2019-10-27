View proposed schematic

for Barton Springs Bathhouse

SOUTH AUSTIN

The Austin Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will host a community meeting to view the final proposed schematic design and the beginning of design development for the Barton Springs bathhouse rehabilitation.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on the history of the bathhouse, the community process and the final proposed schematics and initial design development. Community members can review the display boards, ask questions of the planning team and provide comments.

NORTH AUSTIN

Keep Aging Weird event

benefits Capital City Village

The Capital City Village nonprofit will host the fifth annual Keep Aging Weird luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Norris Conference Center, 2525 W. Anderson Lane, Suite 365.

The featured speaker will be Statesman columnist Ken Herman, and KXAN weatherman Jim Spence will return as emcee. Funds raised will assist Capital City Village in supporting Austin senior citizens in aging well while living in their own homes.

For more information or tickets: 512-524-2709; capitalcityvillage.org.

ROUND ROCK

Fourth annual Vet Fest

takes place Saturday

The fourth annual Vet Fest, a day of fellowship and connection to services, volunteer opportunities and veteran-owned businesses, will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeview Pavilion Area at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

The free festival will feature food vendors, cold beverages, a raffle, door prizes and an outdoor concert. Opening ceremonies will dedicate the event to the fallen of the 1st Marine Division.

To register: opv-vet-fest-iv.eventbrite.com.

GEORGETOWN

Register for Tuesday’s

2019 Water Summit

The city of Georgetown will host the 2019 Water Summit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Operations and Training Center, 3500 D.B. Wood Road.

Representatives from the city’s water utility, Texas Water Development Board and other area water professionals will meet with residents and community leaders to discuss water resources, infrastructure planning and water utility rates.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and presentations will start at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served,

To register: 2019watersummit.eventbrite.com.

SAN MARCOS

Town hall on Tuesday

to discuss HUD grant

The city of San Marcos will host a mitigation town hall to gain public input on the city’s action plan for a $24 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mitigation grant.

The town hall will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Priority actions include establishing evacuation plans and improving routes, disaster shelter improvements, preservation of land in strategic upland and floodplain areas, drainage improvements to properties that have been flooded multiple times, improvements to flood and hazard warning systems, and increasing the number of warning signs and barricades at low-water crossings.

Residents can view exhibits with information about the six potential projects under consideration for the funding. Attendees can take a survey to rank the six priority actions by importance. All surveys are in English and Spanish. The results will be reported to the City Council, which will determine the allocation of the funding in December.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Webb McNeil Carnes of Webster, formerly of Lakeway and Round Rock, turned 97 on Friday.

American-Statesman staff