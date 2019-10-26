GRAND PRAIRIE — The state-ranked and playoff-bound Waxahachie volleyball team was rarely challenged Friday evening, as the Indians rolled to a three-set sweep of Grand Prairie, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8.

After the match, the team received even better news: The first-place team in District 7-6A, Mansfield High, was beaten by Mansfield Lake Ridge in four sets on Friday, leaving the Indians in a three-way tie for first place with Mansfield and Lake Ridge.

If the three teams remain tied after Tuesday’s matches, a tiebreaker — either a 3-team mini-tournament or a series of coin flips — would need to be used because all three teams swept one opponent and was swept by the other, creating a perfect triangle. Waxahachie swept both district meetings from Lake Ridge, but dropped both meetings against Mansfield.

If aggregate set records among the trio could be used to break the tie, WHS would have the upper hand with a 9-8 mark in sets won and lost, with Mansfield at 9-9 and Lake Ridge at 8-9.

Against the Gophers, Waxahachie (36-12, 11-2) was led by Lacy Mott with 15 kills and four aces; Ragan Ward with 22 assists, six digs and eight service aces; and Baylee Whitehead with a team-high nine digs.

Madison Babers chipped in with eight kills and Kate Morgan with six kills; and freshman Taylor Cavazos added eight assists, five digs and four aces for the Indians, who are set to close out the regular season on Tuesday night at Mansfield Summit.

The UIL volleyball playoffs begin on Monday with the Indians facing a team from District 8-6A in their bi-district opener.