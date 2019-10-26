Mansfield Summit at Waxahachie

What: District 7-6A

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lumpkins Stadium

Records: Summit 7-1, 4-1; Waxahachie 1-7, 0-5

Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM

Last year: Summit won 34-28

Last week: Summit beat DeSoto 27-26; Waxahachie lost to Grand Prairie 49-42

Players to watch: Summit: QB David Hopkins, WR Brendan Siris; Waxahachie: WR Brandon Hawkins Jr., RB Derrick Jackson

Playoff outlook: Waxahachie has been eliminated from postseason consideration. Summit has clinched a playoff spot and can secure a bi-district home game with 2 more wins.

Cleburne at Midlothian

What: District 5-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: MISD Multipurpose Stadium

Records: Cleburne 5-3, 3-3; Midlothian 6-2, 4-2

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Last year: Midlothian won 57-34

Last week: Cleburne beat Everman 28-21; Midlothian beat Burleson 32-30

Players to watch: Cleburne: RB Cleo Chandler, QB Gunner Hammond; Midlothian: RB Darren Greeson, QB Nicholas de los Santos

Playoff outlook: Midlothian would clinch a berth with a victory or a Waco University loss at Everman. Cleburne would sew up a berth with 2 more wins to close out the regular season, but is still in good shape with a loss by virtue of having beaten contenders Everman and Waco University with Burleson still left on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule for Week 11.

Red Oak at Dallas Spruce

What: District 6-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Seagoville Stadium

Records: Red Oak 7-1, 5-0; Spruce 3-5, 2-3

Last year: Red Oak won 55-0

Last week: Red Oak beat Dallas Conrad 84-0; Spruce beat Dallas Jefferson 48-7

Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Spruce: RB Shawn Hodge, WR Camerion Grimes

Playoff outlook: Red Oak has clinched a playoff berth but may have to beat Seagoville next week for the Hawks’ first outright district championship since 1982. Spruce remains mathematically alive but needs to win twice and Dallas Kimball to lose twice.

Ennis at Corsicana

What: District 8-4A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Ennis 7-1, 6-0; Corsicana 7-2, 6-1

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Last year: Ennis won 28-7

Last week: Ennis was idle; Corsicana beat Forney 7-0

Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Jarius Jones; Corsicana: RB Anthony Young, WR Qua Chambers

Playoff outlook: Both teams have clinched berths. Ennis became the first local team to clinch 2 weeks ago and would sew up the No. 1 seed and a first-round home playoff game with a win Friday. Corsicana by winning out can force a 3-way points tiebreaker at the top of the district along with Royse City.

Midlothian Heritage at Life Waxahachie

What: District 9-4A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mustang Stadium

Records: Heritage 5-3, 3-0; Life 6-2, 2-1

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Last year: Heritage won 49-20

Last week: Heritage beat Crandall 23-7; Life beat Mabank 37-28

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley

Playoff outlook: The winner of this game will clinch a berth, but the loser will still be in good shape. Heritage can clinch this week no matter what with a Mabank loss to Athens. Life likewise can clinch, win or lose, with a Quinlan Ford loss to Crandall.

Hillsboro at Ferris

What: District 4-4A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Yellowjacket Stadium

Records: Hillsboro 3-5, 1-1; Ferris 2-7, 1-2

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Last year: Ferris won 34-3

Last week: Hillsboro was idle; Ferris beat Venus 53-0

Players to watch: Hillsboro: RB Brandon Montoya, QB Jakobe Blackwell; Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Jeremiah Harrison

Playoff outlook: Each team can clinch a playoff berth by beating the other, but both would also clinch no matter what with a Venus loss at Godley.

Teague at Maypearl

What: District 9-3A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: W.G. Roesler Stadium

Records: Teague 3-5, 2-2; Maypearl 3-5, 1-3

Last year: Teague won 44-0

Last week: Teague lost to Whitney 61-28; Maypearl lost to West 27-18

Players to watch: Teague: QB Jake Callahan, RB Gelico Green; Maypearl: RB/DE Grant Hamby, WR/DB Lex Lewis

Playoff outlook: Maypearl must beat Teague to remain alive for the postseason; a loss would eliminate the Panthers. Otherwise Teague captures the final available berth. Grandview, Whitney and West have already locked down the other 3 slots.

Gateway Charter at Palmer

What: District 7-3A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Gateway 0-8, 0-5; Palmer 8-0, 5-0

Last year: Palmer won 55-6

Last week: Gateway lost to Blooming Grove 48-8; Palmer beat Scurry-Rosser 51-20

Players to watch: Gateway: RB Keylon Johnson, QB DaTravon Lake; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree

Playoff outlook: Palmer has clinched a berth and can sew up the No. 1 seed with a victory, leaving Edgewood and Buffalo to fight over second place on Friday at Buffalo. Gateway Charter has been eliminated from postseason consideration.

Coolidge at Milford

What: District 11-1A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Horton Field

Records: Coolidge 5-3, 0-1; Milford 6-2, 1-0

Last year: Milford won 73-42

Last week: Coolidge lost to Avalon 82-62; Milford beat Penelope 56-6

Players to watch: Coolidge: RB Torrey Hoover, WR Eric Walker; Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook

Playoff outlook: If Milford and Avalon both win, they will be set as the 2 playoff teams and will decide the district championship next Friday at Avalon. If either or both teams should lose, it sets up the possibility of one or both slots coming down to a points tiebreaker.

Avalon at Penelope

What: District 11-1A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Wolverine Field

Records: Avalon 8-0, 1-0; Penelope 3-4, 0-1

Last year: Avalon won 47-0

Last week: Avalon beat Coolidge 82-62; Penelope lost to Milford 56-6

Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Penelope: n/a

Playoff outlook: If Milford and Avalon both win, they will be set as the 2 playoff teams and will decide the district championship next Friday at Avalon. If either or both teams should lose, it sets up the possibility of one or both slots coming down to a points tiebreaker.