High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 24-26 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2: (Note: x - clinched playoff berth)
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
x-Cedar Hill 5-0 6-2 339 187
x-DeSoto 4-1 7-1 325 132
x-Mans. Summit 4-1 7-1 264 147
S. Gr. Prairie 3-2 4-4 184 202
Mansfield 2-3 3-5 194 295
M. Lake Ridge 1-4 3-5 265 313
Grand Prairie 1-4 1-7 95 308
Waxahachie 0-5 1-7 232 387
Thursday, Oct. 24
Mansfield Summit 27, DeSoto 26*
Friday, Oct. 25
Grand Prairie 49, Waxahachie 42*
Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34*
Cedar Hill 39, South Grand Prairie 0*
Thursday, Oct. 31
Grand Prairie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*
Friday, Nov. 1
Mansfield Summit at Waxahachie*
South Grand Prairie at DeSoto*
Cedar Hill at Mansfield*
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Aledo 6-0 7-1 438 162
x-Burl. Cent. 6-1 8-1 350 246
Midlothian 4-2 6-2 302 135
Cleburne 3-3 5-3 299 208
Burleson 3-4 5-4 334 294
Waco Univ. 2-4 4-4 204 287
Everman 2-4 2-6 174 302
Joshua 1-5 1-7 154 410
Arl. Seguin 1-5 1-7 117 277
Friday, Oct. 25
Midlothian 32, Burleson 30*
Aledo 77, Waco University 10*
Burleson Centennial 49, Joshua 16*
Cleburne 28, Everman 21*
(Arlington Seguin bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Cleburne at Midlothian*
Waco University at Everman*
Arlington Seguin at Burleson Centennial*
Joshua at Aledo*
(Burleson bye)
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Red Oak 5-0 7-1 479 153
x-So. Oak Cliff 4-1 6-2 294 124
x-Seagoville 4-1 6-2 232 177
D. Kimball 3-2 6-2 319 139
D. Spruce 2-3 3-5 185 246
D. Adamson 1-4 3-5 157 252
D. Conrad 1-4 1-7 59 405
D. Jefferson 0-5 0-8 63 397
Friday, Oct. 25
Red Oak 84, Dallas Conrad 0*
Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Adamson 13*
South Oak Cliff 41, Seagoville 8*
Saturday, Oct. 26
Dallas Spruce 48, Dallas Jefferson 7*
Thursday, Oct. 31
Red Oak at Dallas Spruce*
Dallas Kimball at South Oak Cliff*
Friday, Nov. 1
Dallas Jefferson at Seagoville*
Dallas Adamson at Dallas Conrad*
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 6-0 7-1 306 117
x-Corsicana 6-1 7-2 238 154
Royse City 5-1 7-1 247 96
Greenville 4-2 5-3 229 161
North Forney 3-3 5-3 332 198
Forney 1-5 2-6 88 250
Sulphur Spgs. 1-5 1-7 139 259
Kaufman 1-5 1-7 99 334
Terrell 1-6 1-8 134 295
Friday, Oct. 25
Royse City 47, Kaufman 7*
Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 13*
Corsicana 7, Forney 0*
North Forney 50, Terrell 28*
(Ennis bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Ennis at Corsicana*
Forney at Greenville*
Royse City at North Forney*
Sulphur Springs at Kaufman*
(Terrell bye)
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 3-0 5-3 315 244
Life Wax. 2-1 6-2 338 208
Crandall 2-1 5-3 183 152
Mabank 1-2 6-2 254 124
Athens 1-2 5-3 291 290
Quinlan Ford 0-3 4-4 228 219
Friday, Oct. 25
Mid. Heritage 23, Crandall 7*
Life Waxahachie 37, Mabank 28*
Athens 34, Quinlan Ford 21*
Friday, Nov. 1
Mid. Heritage at Life Waxahachie*
Quinlan Ford at Crandall*
Athens at Mabank*
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Glen Rose 3-0 4-5 243 263
Godley 1-1 6-2 325 185
Hillsboro 1-1 3-5 259 215
Ferris 1-2 2-7 250 341
Venus 0-2 1-7 104 415
Friday, Oct. 25
Ferris 53, Venus 0*
Glen Rose 42, Godley 7*
(Hillsboro bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Hillsboro at Ferris*
Venus at Godley*
(Glen Rose bye)
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Grandview 4-0 8-0 342 90
x-Whitney 4-0 7-1 364 116
x-West 3-2 3-6 178 304
Teague 2-2 3-5 226 310
Maypearl 1-3 3-5 199 185
McGregor 1-4 3-5 246 310
Groesbeck 0-4 2-6 109 278
Friday, Oct. 25
West 27, Maypearl 18*
Grandview 47, McGregor 19*
Whitney 61, Teague 28*
(Groesbeck bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Teague at Maypearl*
Grandview at Whitney*
Groesbeck at McGregor*
(West bye)
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 5-0 8-0 326 112
x-Buffalo 4-1 6-2 355 207
Edgewood 4-1 6-2 266 199
Mildred 2-3 5-3 285 311
Bloom. Grove 2-3 4-4 225 179
Rice 2-3 4-4 167 243
Scurry-Rosser 1-4 3-5 230 291
Gateway Char. 0-5 0-8 117 408
Friday, Oct. 25
Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 20*
Buffalo 71, Mildred 30*
Blooming Grove 48, Gateway Charter 8*
Edgewood 25, Rice 0*
Friday, Nov. 1
Gateway Charter at Palmer*
Blooming Grove at Mildred*
Edgewood at Buffalo*
Scurry-Rosser at Rice*
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Bruceville-Eddy 5-0 7-2 361 221
x-Italy 4-1 6-3 304 209
x-Bosqueville 3-1 4-4 299 307
Riesel 2-2 3-5 251 266
Itasca 1-3 3-5 187 178
Moody 0-4 1-7 181 390
Axtell 0-4 1-7 62 297
Friday, Oct. 25
Italy 41, Itasca 8*
Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7*
Riesel 54, Axtell 8*
(Bosqueville bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Riesel at Itasca*
Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy*
Moody at Axtell*
(Italy bye)
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 1-0 8-0 471 214
Milford 1-0 6-2 408 291
Coolidge 0-1 5-3 333 326
Penelope 0-1 3-4 240 250
Friday, Oct. 25
Milford 56, Penelope 6*
Avalon 82, Coolidge 62*
Friday, Nov. 1
Coolidge at Milford*
Avalon at Penelope*
* — denotes district games