High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 24-26 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2: (Note: x - clinched playoff berth)

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

x-Cedar Hill 5-0 6-2 339 187

x-DeSoto 4-1 7-1 325 132

x-Mans. Summit 4-1 7-1 264 147

S. Gr. Prairie 3-2 4-4 184 202

Mansfield 2-3 3-5 194 295

M. Lake Ridge 1-4 3-5 265 313

Grand Prairie 1-4 1-7 95 308

Waxahachie 0-5 1-7 232 387

Thursday, Oct. 24

Mansfield Summit 27, DeSoto 26*

Friday, Oct. 25

Grand Prairie 49, Waxahachie 42*

Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34*

Cedar Hill 39, South Grand Prairie 0*

Thursday, Oct. 31

Grand Prairie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*

Friday, Nov. 1

Mansfield Summit at Waxahachie*

South Grand Prairie at DeSoto*

Cedar Hill at Mansfield*

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Aledo 6-0 7-1 438 162

x-Burl. Cent. 6-1 8-1 350 246

Midlothian 4-2 6-2 302 135

Cleburne 3-3 5-3 299 208

Burleson 3-4 5-4 334 294

Waco Univ. 2-4 4-4 204 287

Everman 2-4 2-6 174 302

Joshua 1-5 1-7 154 410

Arl. Seguin 1-5 1-7 117 277

Friday, Oct. 25

Midlothian 32, Burleson 30*

Aledo 77, Waco University 10*

Burleson Centennial 49, Joshua 16*

Cleburne 28, Everman 21*

(Arlington Seguin bye)

Friday, Nov. 1

Cleburne at Midlothian*

Waco University at Everman*

Arlington Seguin at Burleson Centennial*

Joshua at Aledo*

(Burleson bye)

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Red Oak 5-0 7-1 479 153

x-So. Oak Cliff 4-1 6-2 294 124

x-Seagoville 4-1 6-2 232 177

D. Kimball 3-2 6-2 319 139

D. Spruce 2-3 3-5 185 246

D. Adamson 1-4 3-5 157 252

D. Conrad 1-4 1-7 59 405

D. Jefferson 0-5 0-8 63 397

Friday, Oct. 25

Red Oak 84, Dallas Conrad 0*

Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Adamson 13*

South Oak Cliff 41, Seagoville 8*

Saturday, Oct. 26

Dallas Spruce 48, Dallas Jefferson 7*

Thursday, Oct. 31

Red Oak at Dallas Spruce*

Dallas Kimball at South Oak Cliff*

Friday, Nov. 1

Dallas Jefferson at Seagoville*

Dallas Adamson at Dallas Conrad*

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Ennis 6-0 7-1 306 117

x-Corsicana 6-1 7-2 238 154

Royse City 5-1 7-1 247 96

Greenville 4-2 5-3 229 161

North Forney 3-3 5-3 332 198

Forney 1-5 2-6 88 250

Sulphur Spgs. 1-5 1-7 139 259

Kaufman 1-5 1-7 99 334

Terrell 1-6 1-8 134 295

Friday, Oct. 25

Royse City 47, Kaufman 7*

Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 13*

Corsicana 7, Forney 0*

North Forney 50, Terrell 28*

(Ennis bye)

Friday, Nov. 1

Ennis at Corsicana*

Forney at Greenville*

Royse City at North Forney*

Sulphur Springs at Kaufman*

(Terrell bye)

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mid. Heritage 3-0 5-3 315 244

Life Wax. 2-1 6-2 338 208

Crandall 2-1 5-3 183 152

Mabank 1-2 6-2 254 124

Athens 1-2 5-3 291 290

Quinlan Ford 0-3 4-4 228 219

Friday, Oct. 25

Mid. Heritage 23, Crandall 7*

Life Waxahachie 37, Mabank 28*

Athens 34, Quinlan Ford 21*

Friday, Nov. 1

Mid. Heritage at Life Waxahachie*

Quinlan Ford at Crandall*

Athens at Mabank*

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Glen Rose 3-0 4-5 243 263

Godley 1-1 6-2 325 185

Hillsboro 1-1 3-5 259 215

Ferris 1-2 2-7 250 341

Venus 0-2 1-7 104 415

Friday, Oct. 25

Ferris 53, Venus 0*

Glen Rose 42, Godley 7*

(Hillsboro bye)

Friday, Nov. 1

Hillsboro at Ferris*

Venus at Godley*

(Glen Rose bye)

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Grandview 4-0 8-0 342 90

x-Whitney 4-0 7-1 364 116

x-West 3-2 3-6 178 304

Teague 2-2 3-5 226 310

Maypearl 1-3 3-5 199 185

McGregor 1-4 3-5 246 310

Groesbeck 0-4 2-6 109 278

Friday, Oct. 25

West 27, Maypearl 18*

Grandview 47, McGregor 19*

Whitney 61, Teague 28*

(Groesbeck bye)

Friday, Nov. 1

Teague at Maypearl*

Grandview at Whitney*

Groesbeck at McGregor*

(West bye)

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Palmer 5-0 8-0 326 112

x-Buffalo 4-1 6-2 355 207

Edgewood 4-1 6-2 266 199

Mildred 2-3 5-3 285 311

Bloom. Grove 2-3 4-4 225 179

Rice 2-3 4-4 167 243

Scurry-Rosser 1-4 3-5 230 291

Gateway Char. 0-5 0-8 117 408

Friday, Oct. 25

Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 20*

Buffalo 71, Mildred 30*

Blooming Grove 48, Gateway Charter 8*

Edgewood 25, Rice 0*

Friday, Nov. 1

Gateway Charter at Palmer*

Blooming Grove at Mildred*

Edgewood at Buffalo*

Scurry-Rosser at Rice*

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Bruceville-Eddy 5-0 7-2 361 221

x-Italy 4-1 6-3 304 209

x-Bosqueville 3-1 4-4 299 307

Riesel 2-2 3-5 251 266

Itasca 1-3 3-5 187 178

Moody 0-4 1-7 181 390

Axtell 0-4 1-7 62 297

Friday, Oct. 25

Italy 41, Itasca 8*

Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7*

Riesel 54, Axtell 8*

(Bosqueville bye)

Friday, Nov. 1

Riesel at Itasca*

Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy*

Moody at Axtell*

(Italy bye)

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Avalon 1-0 8-0 471 214

Milford 1-0 6-2 408 291

Coolidge 0-1 5-3 333 326

Penelope 0-1 3-4 240 250

Friday, Oct. 25

Milford 56, Penelope 6*

Avalon 82, Coolidge 62*

Friday, Nov. 1

Coolidge at Milford*

Avalon at Penelope*

* — denotes district games