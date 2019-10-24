Bouncing back from last weekend’s loss to Class 6A No. 9-ranked Mansfield, the No. 22-ranked Waxahachie Indians volleyball team got back on the winning track on Tuesday night at Indian Gymnasium and swept Cedar Hill in three sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.

Four WHS seniors — Madison Babers, Lacy Mott, Ragan Ward and Baylee Whitehead — were honored during Senior Night festivities at their final home game.

Mott finished the match with nine kills and a block, while Babers added seven kills and three blocks for the Indians (35-12, 10-2). Ward finished with four kills, 21 assists and eight digs, and Whitehead served three aces and added seven digs.

The Indians enter this weekend tied with Mansfield Lake Ridge for second place, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for the No. 2 playoff seed.

Against Mansfield at home last Friday, the Indians pulled out the second set to tie the match, but the visitors went on to a four-set win, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-22.

Mott led the way again with 13 kills and 15 digs, while Babers added eight kills and three blocks and junior Emma Smithey had seven kills and three blocks. Whitehead had a team-high 28 digs, Ward finished with 30 assists and 19 digs, and junior Kate Morgan served three aces and had 17 digs.

The Indians close out the regular season with a match that was set for Friday at 5 p.m. at Grand Prairie, followed by next Tuesday’s finale at Mansfield Summit at 6:30 p.m. The volleyball playoffs begin Monday, Nov. 4 with the bi-district round.