BURLESON — The Waxahachie Indians M2 Squad took top honors by winning the Burleson Invite with a team score of 364 on Wednesday.

Winning the tournament outright and leading the Indians was Joseph Celsur with a score of 83, followed by Cameron Krawiec (92), Daylin Sheehan (94), Scotty Marshall (95) and Kai Craig (105).

The M2 last tournament for the fall season will be on Nov. 12 at Mansfield Summit’s Thanksgiving Invite held at Mansfield National GC.

The Waxahachie JV girls took third place at Burleson. The team shot 428. Leading the way was Ava Workman and Emma Stevens who both shot 103. Meredith Hallett had a 106, Rhonda Springer shot 108, Azzy Lozano and Sydney Rodriguez both had 111, and Breanna Andersen had a 116.

The JV girls’ last tournament for the fall season will be next Tuesday at the Battle at the Brick in Ferris at The Brickyard golf course. Waxahachie will be hosting the tournament.