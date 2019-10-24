Four Ellis County high school basketball teams will open the 2019-2020 season ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Leading the way are the Waxahachie Indians, who are No. 19 in the Class 6A boys preseason rankings.

The Indians, who finished 17-15 and narrowly lost to Duncanville in the first round of last February’s playoffs, open as favorites to win the District 7-6A title after last year’s fourth-place finish. No other teams in the district are ranked.

Meanwhile, Midlothian’s boys open at No. 14 in the Class 5A preseason rankings. MHS (24-10), which tied Red Oak for the District 14-5A title a year ago, advanced to the area round, beating North Forney 72-61 before losing 62-57 to eventual 5A state runner-up Sulphur Springs.

Life Waxahachie’s boys open at No. 18 in the Class 4A preseason poll. The Mustangs (26-11) won the 17-4A championship with a perfect 10-0 record and reached the 4A Region III tournament, falling to Silsbee in the region semifinals.

On the girls’ side, the only Ellis County team to open the season in the polls is Midlothian Heritage, which is ranked No. 18 in the 4A preseason poll. HHS (33-6) was undefeated in 17-4A and went four rounds deep, falling to Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson in the 4A Region III semifinals.

Practice for the upcoming season began on Wednesday for girls’ teams and will start this Wednesday for the boys. The first games for the girls are Nov. 8, and the season tips off for the boys on Nov. 15.