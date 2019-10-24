Country music legend John Anderson will take the stage at the 24th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in downtown Waxahachie on Saturday.

Lisa Whelchel, best known for her role as Blair Warner on the 1980s sitcom Facts of Life, is expected to make an appearance.

Bob and Kelli Phillips, hosts of the Texas Country Reporter TV show, are back as the hosts of the arts and music festival.

The popular autograph booth returns, allowing fans to snag photos and signatures of their favorite celebs.

Organizers say it’s a day of fun, food and live entertainment, including a classic car show hosted by Time Machine Car Shows.

“We are so excited to host the 24th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival again this year,” Waxahachie Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Laurie Mosley said. “Not only does this event attract thousands of visitors from all across Texas and beyond, but it’s also something our locals are also proud to be a part of.”

As the largest one-day festival of its kind in Texas, some 250 booths — including the Daily Light — will converge around the Ellis County Historic Courthouse town square.

Among the vendors is blind quilter Diane Rose, known as the Amazing Quilter.

“My quilts are made to be snuggled in, comforted in and given as gifts of love to friends and family,” explained Rose in a press release. “I love to hear back from someone who bought a quilt that they love snuggling up in it with their grandchild, or maybe the person they bought it for thought it was the most wonderful gift....”

Waxahachie police officers representing the department's Testicular Cancer Fundraiser campaign will also make an appearance with T-shirts and hats for sale.

“This cause means everything to me,” Officer James Taylor said. “Speaking from a survivor’s standpoint, without the generosity of our donors, the community and the various other support groups, none of this is possible...”

The family-friendly event takes place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

“We hope you join us for the food, fun, festivities, craftspeople and wonderful live music, including country music legend John Anderson who will take the stage at 6 p.m.,” Anderson highlighted.

2019 Texas Country Reporter Festival Stage line-up

9:00 AM: Opening ceremony with Bob & Kelli Phillips

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM: The Prairie Dogs

10:50 AM- 11:35 AM: Jade Flores & Red Oak Opry Band

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM: Willow City

12:45 PM – 1:15PM: Brian Houser

1:15 PM – 1:45 PM: The Prairie Dogs

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: Jade Flores Band & Red Oak Opry Band

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: The Purple Hulls

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM: Willow City

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: John Anderson