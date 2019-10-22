St. Joseph's 97th Annual Fall Festival in Rowena will be Sunday, Nov. 10. The theme this year is "Faith of Our Fathers.”

At 10:30 a.m. will be the flag raising to honor all veterans, MIA-POWs and all military deployed throughout the world.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 will include turkey, dressing, and Rowena style German sausage dinner with trimmings. Cost for adults is $10, children (10 years & under) $5, plates-to-go $10, drive thru or walk up windows. Uncooked sausage for sale at $5 per pound while supplies last. (Parishioners will prepare 8,00 pounds of sausage.)

Children and adult games including Bingo begin at 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. County Store opened all day. Live auction begins at 1 p.m.

Sausage Sandwich Supper for $4.00 includes tea begins at 4:30 p.m.

Handicapped parking, shuttle bus and seating assistance will be available for those with special needs. All activities are in the parish hall and on church grounds. For more information call 325-365-6447 or church office at 325-442-3521.