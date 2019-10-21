A supercell thunderstorm struck northern Ellis County on Sunday night, causing power outages, school cancellations for Monday, and reported damage in the area of Walnut Grove Middle School in Midlothian.

The storm was followed a couple of hours later by a squall line that accompanied a strong cold front sweeping in from the west.

No injuries were reported in Ellis County as of early Monday. There was no indication whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. The National Weather Service is expected to send out a crew to assess the damage early this week.

Twitter poster Nicole Davis reported that there was damage all around Walnut Grove Middle School, posting a pair of photos showing the aftermath.

Radar showed a thunderstorm with a pronounced hook echo that moved across Midlothian just before 10 p.m. The storm tracked toward Red Oak and then moved east and north, later causing tornado warnings in Rains and Van Zandt counties.

Oncor, the state’s primary electricity provider, reported that about 10 percent of Ellis County customers were without power Sunday night.

Midlothian Independent School District canceled classes for Monday because of the power outages. However, MISD posted on Facebook that school administrators, custodial and maintenance personnel, and L.A. Mills Administration Building staff should report at 8 a.m. at their normal locations.

A separate storm to the north caused widespread damage in North Dallas, destroying a Home Depot, damaging numerous homes and businesses and downing trees.