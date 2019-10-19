ROCKWALL — Students from the Career & Technical Student Organization, Waxahachie FIRST Robotics Team, represented the Waxahachie Independent School District at the NTX Tournament of Robots on Oct. 12-13 in Rockwall, Tx.

FIRST Robotics (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the engineering and manufacturing STEM careers cluster. Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities and competitive events.

Waxahachie Robotics is a WISD district team, open to all high school students within the Waxahachie school district.

Students participating this season so far are all from Waxahachie Global High School: Camile Condron, Jacob Mendoza, Steven Cloud, Eddie Almaguer, Cole Shelby, Evan Ford, Brendon Blankenship, Talon Wilderman, Ashauntee Fairley, Conner Teague, Carl Bicada, Katherine Keys and Miles Charpentier.

The NTX Tournament of Robots consisted of 29 teams from three states, and Waxahachie Robotics took second place overall in this year’s contest.

Students will be traveling again in February and March to Dallas and Greenville to test their skills against competitors from across the nation and around the world. WISD proudly supports these students, teachers and organizations.

For more information about Waxahachie Robotics, contact Waxahachie Global High School at 972.923.4761 or email swarren@wisd.org or dmathiesen@wisd.org.