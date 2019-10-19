WAXAHACHIE — Students from the Career & Technical Student Organization, Waxahachie FFA, represented the Waxahachie Independent School District at several of the major fall shows.

The Waxahachie FFA serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the Agriculture Food and Natural Resources career cluster.

Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

WISD students participating included:

Swine

Kamryn Alexander, who won Reserve Champion Poland Gilt in the Pam Am and Youth Breeding Show at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Sept. 27-28.

Waxahachie Jr. FFA member Jessica Schoolfield placed fifth in her class of Durocs at he State Fair of Texas Youth Breeding Show on Sept. 28.

Sheep and goats

Jonathan Middleton won Champion Dorper at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Sept. 28. Jonathon would later go on to win his class of lightweight Dorpers as well at the Heart O’ Texas Fair in Waco on Oct. 13.

Waxahachie Jr. FFA member Jesse Middleton won Reserve Champion Dorper at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Sept. 28 and would later go on to place second in his class of lightweight Dorpers at The Heart O’ Texas Fair in Waco on Oct. 13.

Also placing at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Sept. 28:

Macayla York – 1st place market lamb

Kayla Milholen – 1st place market lamb

Jayden Middleton – 3rd place market goat

Mitchell Duke – 4th place market goat

Ag Mechanics

The Ag Mechanics team consisting of Gannon Sigler, Chandler Penny and Gavin Bone won the Reserve Champion Division award for their 12’ bumper pull utility trailer at the Heart O’ Texas Fair on Oct. 7. The team went on to win a Blue Ribbon Award for the same trailer at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 15.

The Ag Mechanics team consisting of Bailey Wakeland, Lane Schoolfield, Joseph Perez and Kayla Milholen had a 4th place finish with their Reverse Flow Smoker at the Heart O’ Texas Fair on Oct. 7. The team went on to win a Blue Ribbon for the smoker at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 15.

The Ag Mechanics team consisting of Jaden Basham and Ashton Wright received a Blue Ribbon Award for their Disc Cooker project at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 15.

The Waxahachie FFA is entering their Leadership Development Event season now. They will be competing at the Axtell FFA LDE Invitational on Monday, Oct. 21, before moving on to their district competition held at Waxahachie High School on Nov. 6. WISD proudly supports these students, teachers and organizations.

For more information about Waxahachie FFA, contact Jake Mullican, James Glenn, Brooks Humphrey or Kayla Hughes at (972) 923-4600 ext. 21712.